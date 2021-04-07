Biennale Pierre Boulez avec Klaus Mäkelä et l'Orchestre de Paris / "Where are you ?" dirigé par Simon Rattle
Riche programme ce mercredi avec un concert donné par l’Orchestre de Paris sous la direction de Klaus Mäkelä dans le cadre de la deuxième Biennale Pierre Boulez à la Philharmonie de Paris puis une création mondiale récente, nouvelle pièce du compositeur Ondřej Adámek intitulée "Where are you ?"
Premier concert : deuxième Biennale Pierre Boulez
Concert donné en janvier dernier par l’Orchestre de Paris sous la direction de son futur chef principal, Klaus Mäkelä, avec en soliste le pianiste Pierre-Laurent Aimard et le chœur Accentus dans un programme associant Pierre Boulez et trois de ses grands aînés, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel et Olivier Messiaen.
Pierre Boulez (1925-2016)
Initiale pour septuor de cuivres
- Septuor de cuivres de l’Orchestre de Paris
Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)
Les Offrandes oubliées, méditation symphonique pour orchestre
- Orchestre de Paris
- Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo
- Klaus Mäkelä, direction
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Concerto pour la main gauche
- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano
- Orchestre de Paris
- Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo
- Klaus Mäkelä, direction
Pierre Boulez (1925-2016)
Le Soleil des eaux
- Christel Loestzch, soprano
- Accentus
- Richard Wilberforce, chef de chœur
- Orchestre de Paris
- Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo
- Klaus Mäkelä, direction
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
La Mer, trois esquisses symphoniques – 1. De l’aube à midi sur la mer, 2. Jeux de vagues, 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer
- Orchestre de Paris
- Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo
- Klaus Mäkelä, direction
Second concert : "Where are you" - Ondřej Adámek
Ondřej Adámek (né en 1979)
Where are you ? (création mondiale)
- Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano
- Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise
- Sir Simon Rattle, direction
- Norbert Ommer, sound design
Cette création mondiale est une nouvelle pièce du compositeur Ondřej Adámek créée récemment à Munich par Magdalena Kozena et Simon Rattle avec l’Orchestre de la radio bavaroise. La vidéo est à visionner sur le site de la radio bavaroise.
Textes de la pièce "Where are You?" (Ondřej Adámek)
I. Slotha - setting a trap for divine
Text in the score / translation (if not in English)
Awoon dwashmeya (Aramaic)/ our Dearest, You are everywhere
Choice of words from translations and studies of the meaning of the first word of the Lords Prayer in Aramaic original - Peshita manuscript: Awoon
…blíž… (Czech) / …close…
…nejblíž… … / closest…
náš Nejbližší / our closest
náš Nejdražší / our dearest
náš Nejvěrnější / our most loyal
náš Nejdůvěrnější / our most confidential
Zroditeli náš / our birther
Vdechovateli náš / our inhaler
Stvořiteli náš / our creator
Dárce náš života našeho / our giver of our life
Vesmíre náš / our universe
Otče náš / our Father
Matko naše / our Mother
Sílo života našeho / force of our life
Dechu náš / our breath
Duchu náš / our spirit
II. Where are you ? (Inspired by 1st King, 12:11)
Kde jsi ? (Czech) / Where are You?
Hledám tě ve vichru, / I'm looking for You in the strong wind,
Tam nejsi! / You're not there!
Tak kde jsi ? / So where are You ?
Hledám tě v ohni, ale tam nejsi ! / I'm looking for You in fire, but you're not there!
Tak kdepak jsi ? / So where are You ?
Hledám tě v blesku, / I'm looking for You in lightning,
v hromu, v krupobití, / In thunder, in hailstorm,
tam taky nejsi. / You're not even there.
V zemětřesení nejsi. / You're not in earthquake.
V chumelenici, v metelici, v lavině ? / In snowstorm, in blizzard, in avalanche?
Ve zpěvu, v tanci ? / In song? In dance?
Ve víně! / In wine!
III. Peter sent me back (Moravian folksong, Slovácký rok, Kyjov 2019)
Gdo víno pije, (Moravian dialect) / Who drinks a good wine,
muzice platí, / Pays good musicians,
veznú ho do nebe, / Will be taken to heaven
andělé svatí, šecí rohatí. / By holy angels, all of them with horns.
(from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)
slast…. sladkost…. (Czech) / delight….sweetness….
Já vínečko pil, (Moravian folksong) / I drunk a good wine,
muzice platil, / Paid good musicians,
dyž sem šel do nebe, / When I went to paradise,
Petr ně vrátil. / Peter sent me back.
(from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)
slast…. sladkost…. (Czech) / delight….sweetness….
….lahodnost…. / ….deliciousness….
bělost…. bolest…. / whiteness….pain….
IV. Sharp point
oštěp – ostrý hrot – oheň / spear - sharp point - fire
bodá - vbodává - probodává / stubs – thrusts - pierces
vráží – trhá – vytrhává / ramms - tears- pluck
V. Saeta (semana santa, traditional Easter chant, Sevilla)
siempre Te estan alumbrando (Spanish) / The candles are always lighted for You
dale Tu luz a mis penas / Give Your light to my sorrows
que yo vivo suspirando / As I live sighing
por ver a mi Madre buena / To see my God’s Mother
VI. Confession (from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)
- Father, Jesus stands beside me.
- How do you see Him?
- How do I see Him? Father, I don’t see Him at all.
- How do you know it’s Him?
- How do I know it’s Him? Father, I don’t know how do I know but I know that it's Him!
- Who tells you that it's Him?
- He himself told me. But I knew that it was Him before He told me.
- Watch out!! Do not trust!!! Save yourself !!!!
VII. Ecstasy (from the life of Santa Theresa of Avila)
An angel
At my left side
Not big
Marvelously beautiful
A long golden spear in his hands
At the point a little fire
The angel thrusts the spear into my heart
It penetrates into my entrails
The angel draws out the spear
He draws out my entrails
Leaving me all on fire
Of divine love
Sweet pain
Delicious pain
Beautiful pain
VIII. Levitation (instrumental)
IX. You are not there (Inspired by 1st King, 12:11)
Where are you?
I searched for you.
You were not there.
I searched for You in the typhoon. You were not there!
I searched for You in an earthquake. You were not there!
I searched for You in the fire. You were not there!
I searched for You in the storm. You were not there!
Are You there___?
Are You there___?
Are You in___?
Are You in___?
…
X. Gentle whisper (Inspired by 1st King, 12:12)
Are You in sinuous lines of smoke?
Are You in the flight of a snowflake?
In all light
In all sound
In all names
In all words ?
Dwashmeya (Aramaic) / everywhere
IX. Everywhere
(From Bhagavat Gita 6.30)
yo māṁ paśhyati sarvatra (Sanskrit) / For those who see me everywhere
sarvaṁ cha mayi paśhyati / And see all things in me,
tasyāhaṁ na praṇaśhyāmi / I am never lost,
sa cha me na praṇaśhyati / Nor are they ever lost to me.
Après-concert
Gérard Pesson (né en 1958)
Chante en morse durable
- Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
- Les Siècles
- François-Xavier Roth, direction
Enregistré le 3 avril 2021 (Monaco, Printemps des Arts)
Document Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo
Le Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo se tient jusqu’au dimanche 11 avril.
Mauricio Kagel (1931-2008)Acustica (extrait)
Tam Theater Krefeld
Enregistré en 2007 (Monaco)
Printemps des Arts PRI 036
Samuel Andreyev (né en 1981)
Vérifications
- Hanatsu Miroir
Enregistré en 2018 (Strasbourg)
Kairos 0015025KAI
L'ensemble Hanatsu Miroir apparaît sur la nouvelle plateforme musicale Hémisphère Son qui est une véritable invitation à la découverte avec des musiques de création, des angles extrêmement divers, des infos, des interviews, des dossiers, des portraits et plus encore...
- Arnaud MerlinProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Elise LejeuneCollaboration