Biennale Pierre Boulez avec Klaus Mäkelä et l'Orchestre de Paris / "Where are you ?" dirigé par Simon Rattle

Riche programme ce mercredi avec un concert donné par l’Orchestre de Paris sous la direction de Klaus Mäkelä dans le cadre de la deuxième Biennale Pierre Boulez à la Philharmonie de Paris puis une création mondiale récente, nouvelle pièce du compositeur Ondřej Adámek intitulée "Where are you ?"

Premier concert : deuxième Biennale Pierre Boulez

Concert donné en janvier dernier par l’Orchestre de Paris sous la direction de son futur chef principal, Klaus Mäkelä, avec en soliste le pianiste Pierre-Laurent Aimard et le chœur Accentus dans un programme associant Pierre Boulez et trois de ses grands aînés, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel et Olivier Messiaen.

Pierre Boulez (1925-2016)

Initiale pour septuor de cuivres

Septuor de cuivres de l’Orchestre de Paris

Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

Les Offrandes oubliées, méditation symphonique pour orchestre

Orchestre de Paris

Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo

violon solo Klaus Mäkelä, direction

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Concerto pour la main gauche

Pierre-Laurent Aimard , piano

, piano Orchestre de Paris

Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo

violon solo Klaus Mäkelä, direction

Pierre Boulez (1925-2016)

Le Soleil des eaux

Christel Loestzch, soprano

soprano Accentus

Richard Wilberforce, chef de chœur

chef de chœur Orchestre de Paris

Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo

violon solo Klaus Mäkelä, direction

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

La Mer, trois esquisses symphoniques – 1. De l’aube à midi sur la mer, 2. Jeux de vagues, 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer

Orchestre de Paris

Eiichi Chijiiwa, violon solo

violon solo Klaus Mäkelä, direction

Second concert : "Where are you" - Ondřej Adámek

Ondřej Adámek (né en 1979)

Where are you ? (création mondiale)

Magdalena Kožená, mezzo-soprano

mezzo-soprano Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise

Sir Simon Rattle, direction

direction Norbert Ommer, sound design

Cette création mondiale est une nouvelle pièce du compositeur Ondřej Adámek créée récemment à Munich par Magdalena Kozena et Simon Rattle avec l’Orchestre de la radio bavaroise. La vidéo est à visionner sur le site de la radio bavaroise.

Textes de la pièce "Where are You?" (Ondřej Adámek)

I. Slotha - setting a trap for divine

Text in the score / translation (if not in English)

Awoon dwashmeya (Aramaic)/ our Dearest, You are everywhere

Choice of words from translations and studies of the meaning of the first word of the Lords Prayer in Aramaic original - Peshita manuscript: Awoon

…blíž… (Czech) / …close…

…nejblíž… … / closest…

náš Nejbližší / our closest

náš Nejdražší / our dearest

náš Nejvěrnější / our most loyal

náš Nejdůvěrnější / our most confidential

Zroditeli náš / our birther

Vdechovateli náš / our inhaler

Stvořiteli náš / our creator

Dárce náš života našeho / our giver of our life

Vesmíre náš / our universe

Otče náš / our Father

Matko naše / our Mother

Sílo života našeho / force of our life

Dechu náš / our breath

Duchu náš / our spirit

II. Where are you ? (Inspired by 1st King, 12:11)

Kde jsi ? (Czech) / Where are You?

Hledám tě ve vichru, / I'm looking for You in the strong wind,

Tam nejsi! / You're not there!

Tak kde jsi ? / So where are You ?

Hledám tě v ohni, ale tam nejsi ! / I'm looking for You in fire, but you're not there!

Tak kdepak jsi ? / So where are You ?

Hledám tě v blesku, / I'm looking for You in lightning,

v hromu, v krupobití, / In thunder, in hailstorm,

tam taky nejsi. / You're not even there.

V zemětřesení nejsi. / You're not in earthquake.

V chumelenici, v metelici, v lavině ? / In snowstorm, in blizzard, in avalanche?

Ve zpěvu, v tanci ? / In song? In dance?

Ve víně! / In wine!

III. Peter sent me back (Moravian folksong, Slovácký rok, Kyjov 2019)

Gdo víno pije, (Moravian dialect) / Who drinks a good wine,

muzice platí, / Pays good musicians,

veznú ho do nebe, / Will be taken to heaven

andělé svatí, šecí rohatí. / By holy angels, all of them with horns.

(from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)

slast…. sladkost…. (Czech) / delight….sweetness….

Já vínečko pil, (Moravian folksong) / I drunk a good wine,

muzice platil, / Paid good musicians,

dyž sem šel do nebe, / When I went to paradise,

Petr ně vrátil. / Peter sent me back.

(from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)

slast…. sladkost…. (Czech) / delight….sweetness….

….lahodnost…. / ….deliciousness….

bělost…. bolest…. / whiteness….pain….

IV. Sharp point

oštěp – ostrý hrot – oheň / spear - sharp point - fire

bodá - vbodává - probodává / stubs – thrusts - pierces

vráží – trhá – vytrhává / ramms - tears- pluck

V. Saeta (semana santa, traditional Easter chant, Sevilla)

siempre Te estan alumbrando (Spanish) / The candles are always lighted for You

dale Tu luz a mis penas / Give Your light to my sorrows

que yo vivo suspirando / As I live sighing

por ver a mi Madre buena / To see my God’s Mother

VI. Confession (from life of Saint Teresa of Avila)

- Father, Jesus stands beside me.

- How do you see Him?

- How do I see Him? Father, I don’t see Him at all.

- How do you know it’s Him?

- How do I know it’s Him? Father, I don’t know how do I know but I know that it's Him!

- Who tells you that it's Him?

- He himself told me. But I knew that it was Him before He told me.

- Watch out!! Do not trust!!! Save yourself !!!!

VII. Ecstasy (from the life of Santa Theresa of Avila)

An angel

At my left side

Not big

Marvelously beautiful

A long golden spear in his hands

At the point a little fire

The angel thrusts the spear into my heart

It penetrates into my entrails

The angel draws out the spear

He draws out my entrails

Leaving me all on fire

Of divine love

Sweet pain

Delicious pain

Beautiful pain

VIII. Levitation (instrumental)

IX. You are not there (Inspired by 1st King, 12:11)

Where are you?

I searched for you.

You were not there.

I searched for You in the typhoon. You were not there!

I searched for You in an earthquake. You were not there!

I searched for You in the fire. You were not there!

I searched for You in the storm. You were not there!

Are You there___?

Are You there___?

Are You in___?

Are You in___?

…

X. Gentle whisper (Inspired by 1st King, 12:12)

Are You in sinuous lines of smoke?

Are You in the flight of a snowflake?

In all light

In all sound

In all names

In all words ?

Dwashmeya (Aramaic) / everywhere

IX. Everywhere

(From Bhagavat Gita 6.30)

yo māṁ paśhyati sarvatra (Sanskrit) / For those who see me everywhere

sarvaṁ cha mayi paśhyati / And see all things in me,

tasyāhaṁ na praṇaśhyāmi / I am never lost,

sa cha me na praṇaśhyati / Nor are they ever lost to me.

Après-concert

Gérard Pesson (né en 1958)

Chante en morse durable

- Vincent Lhermet, accordéon

- Les Siècles

- François-Xavier Roth, direction

Enregistré le 3 avril 2021 (Monaco, Printemps des Arts)

Document Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo

Le Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo se tient jusqu’au dimanche 11 avril.

Mauricio Kagel (1931-2008)Acustica (extrait)

Tam Theater Krefeld

Enregistré en 2007 (Monaco)

Printemps des Arts PRI 036

Samuel Andreyev (né en 1981)

Vérifications

- Hanatsu Miroir

Enregistré en 2018 (Strasbourg)

Kairos 0015025KAI

L'ensemble Hanatsu Miroir apparaît sur la nouvelle plateforme musicale Hémisphère Son qui est une véritable invitation à la découverte avec des musiques de création, des angles extrêmement divers, des infos, des interviews, des dossiers, des portraits et plus encore...