Benjamin Grosvenor au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpelier
Le pianiste Benjamin Grosvenor joue Brahms, Liszt, Ginastera et Ravel au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier. Un concert enregistré le 28 juillet 2021 à l’Opéra Berlioz du Corum de Montpellier.
Présentation : François-Xavier Szymczak
Concert
Johannes Brahms
Trois Intermezzi op. 117 :
I. Andante moderato en mi bémol majeur II. Andante non troppo e con molto espressione en si bémol mineur III. Andante con moto en ut dièse mineur
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Franz Liszt
Sonate en si mineur
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Alberto Ginastera
Tres Danzas argentinas op. 2 :
I. Danza del viejo boyero II. Danza de la moza donosa III. Danza del gaucho matrero
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Franz Liszt
Années de pèlerinage. Deuxième Année, Italie (extraits) :
V. Sonetto 104 del Petrarca VI. Sonetto 123 del Petrarca
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Maurice Ravel
Gaspard de la nuit :
I. Ondine II. Le Gibet III. Scarbo
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
En bis :
Franz Liszt
Deux Etudes de concert : II. Gnomenreigen
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Alberto Ginastera
Tres Danzas argentinas op. 2 :
III. Danza del gaucho matrero
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
Après-concert
