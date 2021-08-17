Le concert de 20h
Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20h à 22h30Musique classique
Mardi 17 août 2021
2h 58mn

Benjamin Grosvenor au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpelier

Le pianiste Benjamin Grosvenor joue Brahms, Liszt, Ginastera et Ravel au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier. Un concert enregistré le 28 juillet 2021 à l’Opéra Berlioz du Corum de Montpellier.

Benjamin Grosvenor au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpelier
Benjamin Grosvenor, © Andrej Grilc

Présentation : François-Xavier Szymczak

Concert

Johannes Brahms
Trois Intermezzi op. 117 :
I. Andante moderato en mi bémol majeur   II. Andante non troppo e con molto espressione en si bémol mineur   III. Andante con moto en ut dièse mineur
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Franz Liszt
Sonate en si mineur
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Alberto Ginastera
Tres Danzas argentinas op. 2 :
I. Danza del viejo boyero   II. Danza de la moza donosa   III. Danza del gaucho matrero
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Franz Liszt
Années de pèlerinage. Deuxième Année, Italie (extraits) :
V. Sonetto 104 del Petrarca   VI. Sonetto 123 del Petrarca
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Maurice Ravel
Gaspard de la nuit :
I. Ondine   II. Le Gibet   III. Scarbo
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

En bis :

Franz Liszt
Deux Etudes de concert : II. Gnomenreigen
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Alberto Ginastera
Tres Danzas argentinas op. 2 :
III. Danza del gaucho matrero
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Après-concert

A venir...

Sur la toile

Le Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Benjamin Grosvenor

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 16 août 2021
2h 58mn
Aurélien Pascal et Alexandre Kantorow au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
émission suivante
mercredi 18 août 2021
2h 58mn
Carte blanche à Sonya Yancheva (Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier)