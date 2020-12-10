Le concert de 20h
Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20 à 22h30Musique classique
Jeudi 10 décembre 2020
2h 28mn

Un concerto pour alto de Thierry Escaich par Antoine Tamestit, l'O.N.F. et Nicholas Collon.

En écho à la Piste des chants créé à Radio France en février 2018, voici le Concerto pour alto La Nuit des chants, de Thierry Escaich, dont Antoine Tamestit sera l'interprète. En deuxième partie, pour conclure l'année Beethoven en beauté, sa 6ème Symphonie "Pastorale", apothéose paradoxale du chant.

Un concerto pour alto de Thierry Escaich par Antoine Tamestit, l'O.N.F. et Nicholas Collon.
Antoine Tamestit répète La Nuit des chants, le nouveau concerto pour alto de Thierry Escaich, © Christophe Abramowitz

Programme du concert

Thierry Escaich :La Nuit des chants, concerto pour alto (création française)

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) :Symphonie n°6 « Pastorale »

Antoine Tamestit, alto
Orchestre National de France dirigé par Nicholas Collon

Thierry Escaich le 10 décembre 2020 lors de la répétition de son concerto pour alto "La Nuit des chants"
Thierry Escaich le 10 décembre 2020 lors de la répétition de son concerto pour alto "La Nuit des chants", © Christophe Abramowitz

Un après-concert avec Thierry Escaich

Thierry Escaich : Tango virtuoso Quatuor Ellipsos (Paul Fathi Lacombe, Julien Brechet, Sylvain Jarry, Nicolas Herrouet)
Genuin 2014

Thierry Escaich : La ronde, quintette pour piano et quatuor à cordes
Thierry Escaich (piano), Quatuor Ludwig (Jean-Philippe Audoli, Elenid Owen, Anne Copery, Padrig Faure)
ACCORD 2003

Thierry Escaich : Psalmos (Sinfonia concertante pour orchestre : Introduction, Vivacissimo, Andante un poco rubato, Allegro giocoso, Allegro)
Orchestre Symphonique de Cincinnati, Louis Langrée direction
FANFARE CINCINNATI 2016

Maurice Duruflé : Suite opus 5 (Prélude, Sicilienne, Toccata)
Thierry Escaich à l'orgue de Saint-Etienne-du-Mont
CALLIOPE 2002

Thierry Escaich : Concerto pour clarinette et orchestre (1. Andante, 2. Poco meno mosso, 2. Poco più mosso)
Paul Meyer clarinette, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Alexandre Bloch direction
SONY CLASSICAL 2017

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 9 décembre 2020
2h 28mn
De Saint-Saëns à nos jours : les "Nouveaux horizons #3 & #4" de Renaud Capuçon et Gérard Caussé
émission suivante
vendredi 11 décembre 2020
2h 28mn
Nathalia Milstein, l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France et Mikko Franck jouent Bernstein et Stravinsky