Un concerto pour alto de Thierry Escaich par Antoine Tamestit, l'O.N.F. et Nicholas Collon.
En écho à la Piste des chants créé à Radio France en février 2018, voici le Concerto pour alto La Nuit des chants, de Thierry Escaich, dont Antoine Tamestit sera l'interprète. En deuxième partie, pour conclure l'année Beethoven en beauté, sa 6ème Symphonie "Pastorale", apothéose paradoxale du chant.
Programme du concert
Thierry Escaich :La Nuit des chants, concerto pour alto (création française)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) :Symphonie n°6 « Pastorale »
Antoine Tamestit, alto
Orchestre National de France dirigé par Nicholas Collon
Un après-concert avec Thierry Escaich
Thierry Escaich : Tango virtuoso Quatuor Ellipsos (Paul Fathi Lacombe, Julien Brechet, Sylvain Jarry, Nicolas Herrouet)
Genuin 2014
Thierry Escaich : La ronde, quintette pour piano et quatuor à cordes
Thierry Escaich (piano), Quatuor Ludwig (Jean-Philippe Audoli, Elenid Owen, Anne Copery, Padrig Faure)
ACCORD 2003
Thierry Escaich : Psalmos (Sinfonia concertante pour orchestre : Introduction, Vivacissimo, Andante un poco rubato, Allegro giocoso, Allegro)
Orchestre Symphonique de Cincinnati, Louis Langrée direction
FANFARE CINCINNATI 2016
Maurice Duruflé : Suite opus 5 (Prélude, Sicilienne, Toccata)
Thierry Escaich à l'orgue de Saint-Etienne-du-Mont
CALLIOPE 2002
Thierry Escaich : Concerto pour clarinette et orchestre (1. Andante, 2. Poco meno mosso, 2. Poco più mosso)
Paul Meyer clarinette, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Alexandre Bloch direction
SONY CLASSICAL 2017
- Antoine TamestitAltiste
- Thierry EscaichCompositeur et organiste
