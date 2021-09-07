Le Chœur Monteverdi et l'English Baroque Soloists dirigés par John Eliot Gardiner au Festival BBC Proms

John Eliot Gardiner dirigeait Le Chœur Monteverdi et l'English Baroque Soloists dans un programme Haendel et Bach au Festival BBC Proms à Londres le 1er septembre 2021, avec notamment la mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg.

Concert donné le 1er septembre 2021 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres dans le cadre du Festival BBC Proms. Concert offert dans le cadre des échanges avec l'Union Européenne de Radio et Télévision.

Le concert :

George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) - Donna, che in ciel, HWV 233

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) - Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 4, cantata

George Frideric Handel - Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232

George Frideric Handel - De torrente in via bibet, from 'Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232'

George Frideric Handel - Et in saecula saeculorum, from 'Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232'

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Ann Hallenberg, mezzo-soprano

Julia Doyle, soprano

Emily Owen, soprano

Bethany Horak-Hallett, alto

Graham Neal, ténor

Peter Davoren, ténor

Dingle Yandell, basse

Monteverdi Choir

English Baroque Soloists

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, direction

L'après-concert :