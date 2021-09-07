Le Chœur Monteverdi et l'English Baroque Soloists dirigés par John Eliot Gardiner au Festival BBC Proms
John Eliot Gardiner dirigeait Le Chœur Monteverdi et l'English Baroque Soloists dans un programme Haendel et Bach au Festival BBC Proms à Londres le 1er septembre 2021, avec notamment la mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg.
Concert donné le 1er septembre 2021 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres dans le cadre du Festival BBC Proms. Concert offert dans le cadre des échanges avec l'Union Européenne de Radio et Télévision.
Le concert :
George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) - Donna, che in ciel, HWV 233
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) - Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 4, cantata
George Frideric Handel - Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232
George Frideric Handel - De torrente in via bibet, from 'Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232'
George Frideric Handel - Et in saecula saeculorum, from 'Dixit Dominus in G minor, HWV 232'
Ann Hallenberg, mezzo-soprano
Julia Doyle, soprano
Emily Owen, soprano
Bethany Horak-Hallett, alto
Graham Neal, ténor
Peter Davoren, ténor
Dingle Yandell, basse
Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, direction
L'après-concert :
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Adrien RochRéalisation
- Floriane EsnaultCollaboration