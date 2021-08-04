Concerts
Mercredi 4 août 2021
Jazz in Marciac 2021 : Belmondo Quintet, Michel Portal MP85, Obradovic-Tixier duo
Soirée 3 concerts Jazz in Marciac. ATTENTION ! Pour des raisons contractuelles, ces concerts ne seront pas proposés à la réécoute.
20h : Concert enregistré le 04 août 2021 à l'Astrada à Marciac dans le cadre de Jazz In Marciac
Obradovic-Tixier Duo
David Tixier (piano, claviers, DSP)
Lada Obradovic (batterie, voix, percussions, glockenspiel)
- Us Belongs to Us (David Tixier)
- And What If (Lada Obradovic)
- It's Not About (David Tixier)
- 40 Breaths (Lada Obradovic)
- As If It Weren't Enough (David Tixier)
- So What (Miles Davis)
- Unborn Story (Lada Obradovic, David Tixier)
- Broken Watch (David Tixier)
21h : en direct du Chapiteau
Belmondo Quintet "Brotherhood"
Lionel Belmondo (saxophones, flûte)
Stéphane Belmondo (trompette, bugle)
Laurent Fickelson (piano)
Sylvain Romano (contrebasse)
Laurent Robin (batterie)
23h : en direct du Chapiteau
Michel Portal "MP85"
Michel Portal (saxophone, clarinette basse)
Nils Wogram (trombone)
Bojan Z (piano)
Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse)
Stéphane Galland (batterie)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
