Par Producteurs en alternance
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20h à 22h30Musique classique
Mercredi 4 août 2021
4h

Jazz in Marciac 2021 : Belmondo Quintet, Michel Portal MP85, Obradovic-Tixier duo

Soirée 3 concerts Jazz in Marciac. ATTENTION ! Pour des raisons contractuelles, ces concerts ne seront pas proposés à la réécoute.

Jazz in Marciac 2021

20h : Concert enregistré le 04 août 2021 à l'Astrada à Marciac dans le cadre de Jazz In Marciac

Obradovic-Tixier Duo
Obradovic-Tixier Duo, © Radio France / Alex Dutilh

Obradovic-Tixier Duo

David Tixier (piano, claviers, DSP)
Lada Obradovic (batterie, voix, percussions, glockenspiel)

  • Us Belongs to Us (David Tixier)
  • And What If (Lada Obradovic)
  • It's Not About (David Tixier)
  • 40 Breaths (Lada Obradovic)
  • As If It Weren't Enough (David Tixier)
  • So What (Miles Davis)
  • Unborn Story (Lada Obradovic, David Tixier)
  • Broken Watch (David Tixier)

21h : en direct du Chapiteau

Belmondo Quintet "Brotherhood"

Lionel Belmondo (saxophones, flûte)
Stéphane Belmondo (trompette, bugle)
Laurent Fickelson (piano)
Sylvain Romano (contrebasse)
Laurent Robin (batterie)

23h : en direct du Chapiteau

Michel Portal "MP85"

Michel Portal (saxophone, clarinette basse)
Nils Wogram (trombone)
Bojan Z (piano)
Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse)
Stéphane Galland (batterie)

