Isabelle Georges & Frédérik Steenbrink interprètent la musique Yiddish en direct de la Salle Pasteur, Montpellier 2017

Henech Kon (1890-1972)

Shpil zhe mir a lidele in yiddish – Joue-moi un petit air yiddish

Paroles Yousef Kotliar

Abe Ellstein (1907-1963)

Di gantse velt iz a teater – Le monde entier est un théâtre

Paroles Molly Picon

Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

Yiddishe nightingale

Paroles Irvin Berlin

Abe Schwartz (1881-1963)

Di grine kusine – La verte cousine

Paroles Jacob Leiserowitz

Georges Gershwing (1898-1937)

Things are looking up

Paroles Ira Gershwin

Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991)

La recette de l’amour fou

Paroles Serge Gainsbourg

Jack Yellen (1892-1991)

Lew Pollack 1895-1946

A yiddishe mame

Paroles Jack Yellen

Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

The song is ended

Charles Strouse (1928)

Children of the wind

Paroles Stephen Schwartz

Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991)

La saison des pluies

Paroles Elek Bacsik

Texte Shloyme Ansky

L’hymne du Bund – Di shvue

Georges Gershwin (1898-1937)

Let’s call the wholething off

Someone to watch over me

Paroles Ira Gershwin

Norbert Glanzberg (1910-2001)

J’aime valser

Paroles Jean-Jacques Vital

Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

Reaching for the moon

Paroles Irving Berlin

Georges Gershwin (1898-1937)

I got rhythm

Paroles Ira Gershwin

Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

Russian lullaby

Paroles Irving Berlin

Sholom Secunda (1894-1974)

Bay mir bistu sheyn

Paroles Jacob Jacobs

Isabelle Georges, chant

Frederik Steenbrink, piano