Isabelle Georges & Frédérik Steenbrink interprètent la musique Yiddish en direct de la Salle Pasteur, Montpellier 2017
En direct de la Salle Pasteur du Corum de Montpellier, Isabelle Georges (chant) & Frédérik Steenbrink (piano) interprètent des oeuvres de Kon, Ellstein, Berlin, Schwartz, Gershwin, Gainsbourg, Yellen, Pollack, Berlin, Strouse... dans le cadre du festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier 2017.
Henech Kon (1890-1972)
Shpil zhe mir a lidele in yiddish – Joue-moi un petit air yiddish
Paroles Yousef Kotliar
Abe Ellstein (1907-1963)
Di gantse velt iz a teater – Le monde entier est un théâtre
Paroles Molly Picon
Irving Berlin (1888-1989)
Yiddishe nightingale
Paroles Irvin Berlin
Abe Schwartz (1881-1963)
Di grine kusine – La verte cousine
Paroles Jacob Leiserowitz
Georges Gershwing (1898-1937)
Things are looking up
Paroles Ira Gershwin
Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991)
La recette de l’amour fou
Paroles Serge Gainsbourg
Jack Yellen (1892-1991)
Lew Pollack 1895-1946
A yiddishe mame
Paroles Jack Yellen
Irving Berlin (1888-1989)
The song is ended
Charles Strouse (1928)
Children of the wind
Paroles Stephen Schwartz
Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991)
La saison des pluies
Paroles Elek Bacsik
Texte Shloyme Ansky
L’hymne du Bund – Di shvue
Georges Gershwin (1898-1937)
Let’s call the wholething off
Someone to watch over me
Paroles Ira Gershwin
Norbert Glanzberg (1910-2001)
J’aime valser
Paroles Jean-Jacques Vital
Irving Berlin (1888-1989)
Reaching for the moon
Paroles Irving Berlin
Georges Gershwin (1898-1937)
I got rhythm
Paroles Ira Gershwin
Irving Berlin (1888-1989)
Russian lullaby
Paroles Irving Berlin
Sholom Secunda (1894-1974)
Bay mir bistu sheyn
Paroles Jacob Jacobs
Isabelle Georges, chant
Frederik Steenbrink, piano
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Flora SternadelProduction Déléguée
- Perine MenguyRéalisation