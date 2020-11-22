Le Bach du dimanche 22 novembre 2020

Au programme de cette 140e émission : on fête la pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig (17 novembre 2020) ; avec les Variations Goldberg et un zoom sur les œuvres pour clavecin de Johann Gottlieb Goldberg (1727-1756)

Générique de l'émission :

Jean-Sébastien Bach / Gabriela Montero

"Beyond Bach "

Gabriela Montero, piano

Extrait du CD " Bach and Beyond "

EMI Classics (REF 094635747720 / 2006)

Programmation musicale, première heure :

Jean-Sébastien BACH / MURCOF

Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Arrangement pour chœur et électronique

Lost in Time :chapitre I et chapitre II

Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal

Bande-Originale du Film « Lost in Time » (réalisateur : Patrick Bernatchez)

Disque : Glacial Movements GM035 (2018)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Georgs PELECIS

Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988Arrangement pour violon, vibraphone et orchestre à cordes

Gidon Kremer, violon

Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone

Kremerata Baltica

Direction : Gidon Kremer

Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Iiro RANTALA

Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988

IiroRantala, piano

Lars Danielson, basse

Morten Lund, percussions

Adam Baldych, violon

Disque : Act Music & Vision 9531-2 (2012)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Victor KISSINE

Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Arrangement pour violon, crotales, orchestre à cordes et piano sur bande magnétique

Gidon Kremer, violon

Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone

Glenn Gould, piano (enregistrement)

Kremerata Baltica

Direction : Gidon Kremer

Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Dieter ILG

« Goldberg A » d’après l’Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Rainer Böhm, piano

Patrice Héral, batterie

Dieter Ilg, basse

Disque : Act Music 9844-2 (2017)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Jacques LOUSSIER

Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Jacques Loussier, piano

Benoit Dunoyer de Segonzac, contrebasse

André Arpino, batterie

Disque : Telarc CD-83479 (2000)

Jean-Sébastien BACH

Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Aria + Variations 1, 2, 3 et 4

Angela Hewitt, piano

Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)

Jean-Sébastien BACH

Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Variations 16, 17 et 18

Angela Hewitt, piano

Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)

Jean-Sébastien BACH

Variations Goldberg BWV 988

Variations 28, 29 et 30

Angela Hewitt, piano

Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)

7h55 : Propos sur Bach : G comme Goldberg

à réécouter AUDIO 5 min émission Propos sur Bach G comme Goldberg

8h : La Cantate du jour : BWV 140

à réécouter émission La Cantate BWV 140 « Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme »

Programmation musicale, deuxième heure :

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG

Polonaise n° 2 en ré majeur

Polonaise n° 4 en ut mineur

Bernward Lohr, clavecin

Disque : MDG 0709 (1997)

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG

Concerto pour clavecin en mi bémol majeur

Mouvement 2 : Largo con sordini

Alina Ratkowska, clavecin

Goldberg Baroque Ensemble

Direction : Alina Ratkowska

Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018)

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG

Concerto pour clavecin en ré mineur

Mouvement 3 : Allegro di molto

Alina Ratkowska, clavecin

Goldberg Baroque Ensemble

Direction : Alina Ratkowska

Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018)

Actualités

La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach

La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt (née en 1958 à Ottawa) est la première femme à avoir reçu la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig. Angela Hewitt se consacre depuis sa jeunesse aux compositions pour piano de Jean-Sébastien Bach qu’elle a joué sur plusieurs continents.

Elle a enregistré l’ensemble de ses œuvres sur CD et enthousiasmé le public du monde entier lors de multiples concerts. La ville de Leipzig, où le compositeur est enterré, a décidé de récompenser la pianiste en lui remettant le 17 novembre 2020 la Médaille Bach.

En la célèbre église Saint-Thomas de Leipzig, où Bach fut maître de chapelle et composa une multitude d’œuvres liturgiques, elle interprète pour l’occasion les Variations Goldberg.

Angela Hewitt a déclaré à propos de cette œuvre que le répertoire pour clavier comportait très peu d’œuvres ayant le pouvoir de nous entraîner dans des sphères aussi élevées.

Cabinet des curiosités :

Une leçon (Clavier bien tempéré) avec Angela Hewitt à l’Université de Hong Kong (20 septembre 2018) :