Le Bach du dimanche 22 novembre 2020
Au programme de cette 140e émission : on fête la pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig (17 novembre 2020) ; avec les Variations Goldberg et un zoom sur les œuvres pour clavecin de Johann Gottlieb Goldberg (1727-1756)
Générique de l'émission :
Jean-Sébastien Bach / Gabriela Montero
"Beyond Bach "
Gabriela Montero, piano
Extrait du CD " Bach and Beyond "
EMI Classics (REF 094635747720 / 2006)
Programmation musicale, première heure :
Jean-Sébastien BACH / MURCOF
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Arrangement pour chœur et électronique
Lost in Time :chapitre I et chapitre II
Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal
Bande-Originale du Film « Lost in Time » (réalisateur : Patrick Bernatchez)
Disque : Glacial Movements GM035 (2018)
Jean-Sébastien BACH / Georgs PELECIS
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988Arrangement pour violon, vibraphone et orchestre à cordes
Gidon Kremer, violon
Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone
Kremerata Baltica
Direction : Gidon Kremer
Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012)
Jean-Sébastien BACH / Iiro RANTALA
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
IiroRantala, piano
Lars Danielson, basse
Morten Lund, percussions
Adam Baldych, violon
Disque : Act Music & Vision 9531-2 (2012)
Jean-Sébastien BACH / Victor KISSINE
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Arrangement pour violon, crotales, orchestre à cordes et piano sur bande magnétique
Gidon Kremer, violon
Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone
Glenn Gould, piano (enregistrement)
Kremerata Baltica
Direction : Gidon Kremer
Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012)
Jean-Sébastien BACH / Dieter ILG
« Goldberg A » d’après l’Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Rainer Böhm, piano
Patrice Héral, batterie
Dieter Ilg, basse
Disque : Act Music 9844-2 (2017)
Jean-Sébastien BACH / Jacques LOUSSIER
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Jacques Loussier, piano
Benoit Dunoyer de Segonzac, contrebasse
André Arpino, batterie
Disque : Telarc CD-83479 (2000)
Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Aria + Variations 1, 2, 3 et 4
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)
Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Variations 16, 17 et 18
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)
Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Variations 28, 29 et 30
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016)
7h55 : Propos sur Bach : G comme Goldberg
8h : La Cantate du jour : BWV 140
Programmation musicale, deuxième heure :
Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Polonaise n° 2 en ré majeur
Polonaise n° 4 en ut mineur
Bernward Lohr, clavecin
Disque : MDG 0709 (1997)
Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Concerto pour clavecin en mi bémol majeur
Mouvement 2 : Largo con sordini
Alina Ratkowska, clavecin
Goldberg Baroque Ensemble
Direction : Alina Ratkowska
Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018)
Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Concerto pour clavecin en ré mineur
Mouvement 3 : Allegro di molto
Alina Ratkowska, clavecin
Goldberg Baroque Ensemble
Direction : Alina Ratkowska
Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018)
Actualités
La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach
La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt (née en 1958 à Ottawa) est la première femme à avoir reçu la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig. Angela Hewitt se consacre depuis sa jeunesse aux compositions pour piano de Jean-Sébastien Bach qu’elle a joué sur plusieurs continents.
Elle a enregistré l’ensemble de ses œuvres sur CD et enthousiasmé le public du monde entier lors de multiples concerts. La ville de Leipzig, où le compositeur est enterré, a décidé de récompenser la pianiste en lui remettant le 17 novembre 2020 la Médaille Bach.
En la célèbre église Saint-Thomas de Leipzig, où Bach fut maître de chapelle et composa une multitude d’œuvres liturgiques, elle interprète pour l’occasion les Variations Goldberg.
Angela Hewitt a déclaré à propos de cette œuvre que le répertoire pour clavier comportait très peu d’œuvres ayant le pouvoir de nous entraîner dans des sphères aussi élevées.
Cabinet des curiosités :
Une leçon (Clavier bien tempéré) avec Angela Hewitt à l’Université de Hong Kong (20 septembre 2018) :
