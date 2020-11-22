Le Bach du dimanche 22 novembre 2020

Le Bach du dimanche
Programmation musicale
Par Corinne Schneider
le dimanche à 7hMusique baroque
Dimanche 22 novembre 2020
Au programme de cette 140e émission : on fête la pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig (17 novembre 2020) ; avec les Variations Goldberg et un zoom sur les œuvres pour clavecin de Johann Gottlieb Goldberg (1727-1756)

"Endeuillée", ange en pierre (détail) , © Getty

Générique de l'émission : 

Jean-Sébastien Bach / Gabriela Montero
"Beyond Bach "       
Gabriela Montero, piano       
Extrait du CD " Bach and Beyond "       
EMI Classics (REF 094635747720 / 2006) 

CD Bach and Beyond de Gabriela Montero
Programmation musicale, première heure :

Jean-Sébastien BACH / MURCOF
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Arrangement pour chœur et électronique
Lost in Time :chapitre I et chapitre II
Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal
Bande-Originale du Film « Lost in Time » (réalisateur : Patrick Bernatchez)
Disque : Glacial Movements GM035 (2018) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Georgs PELECIS
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988Arrangement pour violon, vibraphone et orchestre à cordes
Gidon Kremer, violon  
Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone  
Kremerata Baltica
Direction : Gidon Kremer
Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012)

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Iiro RANTALA
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
IiroRantala, piano
Lars Danielson, basse
Morten Lund, percussions
Adam Baldych, violon
Disque : Act Music & Vision 9531-2 (2012) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Victor KISSINE
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Arrangement pour violon, crotales, orchestre à cordes et piano sur bande magnétique
Gidon Kremer, violon
Andrey Pushkarev, vibraphone
Glenn Gould, piano (enregistrement)
Kremerata Baltica
Direction : Gidon Kremer
Disque : Nonesuch 755979634-5 (2012) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Dieter ILG
« Goldberg A » d’après l’Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Rainer Böhm, piano
Patrice Héral, batterie
Dieter Ilg, basse
Disque : Act Music 9844-2 (2017) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH / Jacques LOUSSIER
Aria des Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Jacques Loussier, piano
Benoit Dunoyer de Segonzac, contrebasse
André Arpino, batterie
Disque : Telarc CD-83479 (2000) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Aria + Variations 1, 2, 3 et 4
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Variations 16, 17 et 18
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016) 

Jean-Sébastien BACH
Variations Goldberg BWV 988
Variations 28, 29 et 30
Angela Hewitt, piano
Disque : Hyperion CDA 68146 (2016) 

7h55 : Propos sur Bach : G comme Goldberg

8h : La Cantate du jour :  BWV 140

Programmation musicale, deuxième heure :

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Polonaise n° 2 en ré majeur
Polonaise n° 4 en ut mineur
Bernward Lohr, clavecin
Disque : MDG 0709 (1997) 

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Concerto pour clavecin en mi bémol majeur
Mouvement 2 : Largo con sordini
Alina Ratkowska, clavecin
Goldberg Baroque Ensemble
Direction : Alina Ratkowska
Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018) 

Johann Gottlieb GOLDBERG
Concerto pour clavecin en ré mineur
Mouvement 3 : Allegro di molto
Alina Ratkowska, clavecin
Goldberg Baroque Ensemble
Direction : Alina Ratkowska
Disque : MDG 90120616 (2018) 

Actualités

La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt, première femme à recevoir la Médaille Bach

La pianiste canadienne Angela Hewitt (née en 1958 à Ottawa) est la première femme à avoir reçu la Médaille Bach de la Ville de Leipzig. Angela Hewitt se consacre depuis sa jeunesse aux compositions pour piano de Jean-Sébastien Bach qu’elle a joué sur plusieurs continents. 

Elle a enregistré l’ensemble de ses œuvres sur CD et enthousiasmé le public du monde entier lors de multiples concerts. La ville de Leipzig, où le compositeur est enterré, a décidé de récompenser la pianiste en lui remettant le 17 novembre 2020 la Médaille Bach. 

En la célèbre église Saint-Thomas de Leipzig, où Bach fut maître de chapelle et composa une multitude d’œuvres liturgiques, elle interprète pour l’occasion les Variations Goldberg. 

Angela Hewitt a déclaré à propos de cette œuvre que le répertoire pour clavier comportait très peu d’œuvres ayant le pouvoir de nous entraîner dans des sphères aussi élevées.

Cabinet des curiosités :

Une leçon (Clavier bien tempéré) avec Angela Hewitt à l’Université de Hong Kong (20 septembre 2018) :

  • 7h01
    Lost in time : Chapitre I - GILBERT PATENAUDE
    Murcofcompositeur

    Lost in time (Goldberg Experienced. 05) : Chapitre I

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Gilbert Patenaude : chef d'orchestre, Petits Chanteurs Du Mont Royal, Gilbert Patenaude
    Album BOF / Lost in time Label Glacial Movements (GM035) Année 2018
  • 7h03
    Lost in time : Chapitre II - GILBERT PATENAUDE
    Murcofcompositeur

    Lost in time(Goldberg Experienced. 05) : Chapitre II

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Gilbert Patenaude : chef d'orchestre, Petits Chanteurs Du Mont Royal, Gilbert Patenaude
    Album BOF / Lost in time Label Glacial Movements (GM035) Année 2018
  • 7h05
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - arrangement pour violon vibraphone et orchestre à cordes - GIDON KREMER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur, Georgs Pelecis : Orchestrateurcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - arrangement pour violon vibraphone et orchestre à cordes

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Andrey Pushkarev : Vibraphone, Kremerata Baltica
    Album The art of instrumentation : Hommage à Glenn Gould Label Nonesuch (7559 79634-5) Année 2012
  • 7h08
    Aria / goldberg variation no. I - IIRO RANTALA
    Iiro Rantalacompositeur, Iiro RantalaPiano

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - variation n°1

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Lars Danielson : Basse, Morten Lund : Percussions, Adam Baldych : Violon
    Album My history of jazz Label Act Music & Vision (9531-2) Année 2012
  • 7h11
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - arrangement pour violon crotales orchestre à cordes et piano sur bande magnétique - KREMERATA BALTICA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur, Victor Kissine : Orchestrateurcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - arrangement pour violon, crotales, bande magnétique et orchestre à cordes

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Reinut Tepp, Andrey Pushkarev : Crotales, Glenn Gould : Piano (bande magnétique)
    Album The art of instrumentation : Hommage à Glenn Gould Label Nonesuch (7559 79634-5) Année 2012
  • 7h17
    Goldberg A - DIETER ILG
    Dieter Ilgcompositeur, Dieter IlgBasse

    Goldberg A

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Rainer Bohm : Piano, Patrice Heral : Batterie
    Album B.A.C.H Label Act Music (9844-2) Année 2017
  • 7h22
    Aria - JACQUES LOUSSIER TRIO
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria

    Jacques Loussier Trio, Jacques Loussier : Piano, Benoit Dunoyer De Segonzac : Contrebasse, Andre Arpino : Batterie
    Album Bach's Goldberg variations Label Telarc (CD-83479) Année 2000
  • 7h27
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h31
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h33
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h34
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h38
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°16 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°16

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h38
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°17 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°17

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h41
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°18 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°18

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h45
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°27 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°27

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h47
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°28 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°28

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h49
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°29 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°29

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 7h51
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°30 - ANGELA HEWITT
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°30

    Angela Hewitt : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Hyperion (CDA68146) Année 2016
  • 8h01
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme Choeur - JULIA KLEITER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme Choeur

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Julia Kleiter, Kurt Streit, Anton Scharinger
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
  • 8h08
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Er kommt er kommt Récitatif de ténor - JULIA KLEITER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Er kommt er kommt Récitatif de ténor

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Julia Kleiter, Kurt Streit : Ténor, Anton Scharinger
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
  • 8h09
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Wann kommst du mein Heil Duo de soprano et basse - JULIA KLEITER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Wann kommst du mein Heil Duo de soprano et basse

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Julia Kleiter : Soprano, Kurt Streit, Anton Scharinger : Basse (voix)
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
  • 8h15
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Choral : Zion hört die Wächter singen - Julia Kleiter
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Choral : Zion hört die Wächter singen

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Julia Kleiter, Kurt Streit, Anton Scharinger
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
  • 8h19
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : So geh herein zu mir Récitatif de basse - JULIA KLEITER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : So geh herein zu mir Récitatif de basse

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Julia Kleiter, Kurt Streit, Anton Scharinger : Basse (voix)
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
  • 8h20
    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Mein Freund ist mein Duo de soprano et basse - JULIA KLEITER
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 140 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme : Mein Freund ist mein Duo de soprano et basse

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Julia Kleiter : Soprano, Kurt Streit, Anton Scharinger : Basse (voix)
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : cantates 140 61 et 29 Label Dhm (88697567942) Année 2009
