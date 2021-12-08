Épisode 6 : Un casting impossible
Les auditions sont nombreuses. Car Jerome Robbins est exigeant pour le casting. Il refait passer certains 13 fois, comme Carol Lawrence qui incarnera Maria. Un choix de Leonard Bernstein. Une jeune actrice et soprano de Chicago dont la voix ravit le compositeur.
- Bibliographie
Bibliographie
Jerome Robbins, His Life, his theater, his dance (Deborah Jowitt)
Broadway Song and story (Otis L. Guernsey Jr.) - Dodd, Mead & Company
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story (Nigel Simeone) - Ashgate
West Side Story, the Jets, the Sharks, and the making of a classic (Richard Barrios) - Running Press
Leonard Bernstein a biography (Joan Peyser) - Beech Tree Cooks
Harold Prince and the American Musical Theatre (Foster Hirsch) - Applause
Leonard Bernstein (Humphrey Burton) - Faber & Faber
Broadway the Golden Years (Robert Emmet Long) - Continuum
Original Story (Arthur Laurents) - Applause
Somewhere the life of Jerome Robbins (Amanda Vaill) – Orion Books
Leonard Bernstein and the language of jazz (Katherine Baber) - University of Illinois Press
Sondheim’s Broadway Musicals (Stephen Banfield) - Michigan
Sondheim on Music, minor details and major decisions (Mark Eden Horowitz) - The Scarecrow Press
On Sondheim, an opinionated guide (Ethan Mordden) - Oxford University Press
Mainly on directing (Arthur Laurents) - Alfred A. Knopf
Robert Wise (Daniele Grivel et Roland Lacourbe) - Edilig
- Laurent ValièreProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration