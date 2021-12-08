Épisode 5 : Ni un opéra, ni une comédie musicale
Pour Leonard Bernstein, le principal problème est de trouver la frontière étroite entre Broadway et l’opéra, entre le réalisme et la poésie, le ballet et juste danser, l’abstrait et le narratif. Il faut éviter d’être trop porteur de message. Il y a une frontière, il faut bien la discerner.
