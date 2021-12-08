Épisode 4 : « Je n’aime pas les paroles de "I feel pretty" »
Dès la création, l’ambition de Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents est grande. Il s’agit ni plus ni moins de renouveler la comédie musicale, loin de l’opéra. Un opéra tragique mais qui reprend la forme de la comédie musicale. C’est le projet insensé de West Side Story.
Bibliographie
