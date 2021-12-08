La story de West Side Story
Programmation musicale
La story de West Side Story
Par Laurent Valière
Podcast originalComédies musicales
Podcast RSS
Mercredi 8 décembre 2021
12 min

Épisode 3 : De « Roméo et Juliette » à « West Side Story »

Août 1955, Jerome Robbins et Leonard Bernstein ont trouvé leur adaptation. Leur Roméo et Juliette opposera « deux gangs de jeunes : l’un issu de Porto Rico, l’autre « américains ».Enfin, ils avaient trouvé un équivalent moderne aux rivalités entre Montaigus et Capulets.

Épisode 3 : De « Roméo et Juliette » à « West Side Story »
La Story de West Side Story Episode # 3, © Radio France / Atelier graphique RF

Bibliographie

  • Jerome Robbins, His Life, his theater, his dance (Deborah Jowitt)      

  • Broadway Song and story (Otis L. Guernsey Jr.) - Dodd, Mead & Company

  • Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story (Nigel Simeone) - Ashgate

  • West Side Story, the Jets, the Sharks, and the making of a classic (Richard Barrios) - Running Press

  • Leonard Bernstein a biography (Joan Peyser) - Beech Tree Cooks

  • Harold Prince and the American Musical Theatre (Foster Hirsch) - Applause

  • Leonard Bernstein (Humphrey Burton) - Faber & Faber

  • Broadway the Golden Years (Robert Emmet Long) - Continuum

  • Original Story (Arthur Laurents) - Applause

  • Somewhere the life of Jerome Robbins (Amanda Vaill) – Orion Books

  • Leonard Bernstein and the language of jazz (Katherine Baber) - University of Illinois Press

  • Sondheim’s Broadway Musicals (Stephen Banfield) - Michigan

  • Sondheim on Music, minor details and major decisions (Mark Eden Horowitz) - The Scarecrow Press

  • On Sondheim, an opinionated guide (Ethan Mordden) - Oxford University Press

  • Mainly on directing (Arthur Laurents) - Alfred A. Knopf

  • Robert Wise (Daniele Grivel et Roland Lacourbe) - Edilig

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 8 décembre 2021
12 min
Épisode 2 : « Roméo et Juliette », une guerre de religion
émission suivante
mercredi 8 décembre 2021
12 min
Épisode 4 : « Je n’aime pas les paroles de "I feel pretty" »