Programmation musicale
La story de West Side Story
Par Laurent Valière
Podcast originalComédies musicales
Mercredi 8 décembre 2021
Épisode 2 : « Roméo et Juliette », une guerre de religion
5 ans après le succès de Fancy Free, Jerome Robbins et Leonard Bernstein ont l’idée de s’inspirer de l’histoire de Roméo et Juliette.
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValièreProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
