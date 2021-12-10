émission en compagnie de Christophe Chassol sur le thème « Religions »

{"xtn2":2,"xtpage":"Emissions::La_Quatre_saisons_n_est_pas_qu_une_pizza::Diffusions::diffusion_-_emission_en_compagnie_de_Christophe_Chassol_sur_le_theme_Religions","x4":7,"x5":"[La_Quatre_saisons_n_est_pas_qu_une_pizza]","x6":"","x7":"[emission_en_compagnie_de_Christophe_Chassol_sur_le_theme_Religions]","x10":"20211210","x11":"20211209","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte|audio]","x15":"","x16":"[4d2734d522b8b900172f62443d7945cfacd05650]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::La_Quatre_saisons_n_est_pas_qu_une_pizza::La_Quatre_saisons_n_est_pas_qu_une_pizza_-_emission_en_compagnie_de_Christophe_Chassol_sur_le_theme_Religions","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::La_Quatre_saisons_n_est_pas_qu_une_pizza::Page_Diffusion"}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Femissions%2Fla-quatre-saisons-n-est-pas-qu-une-pizza%2Femission-en-compagnie-de-christophe-chassol-sur-le-theme-religions","stationId":"4","model":"expression"}