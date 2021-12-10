La Quatre saisons n'est pas qu'une pizza
Programmation musicale
Par Saskia de Ville
du lundi au vendredi à 12h30Musique classique
Vendredi 10 décembre 2021
émission en compagnie de Christophe Chassol sur le thème « Religions »

enregistrée en public au Théâtre de l'Alliance française mercredi 24 novembre 2021

L'équipe de l'émission :
