La playlist jazz de Pierre Haski par Yvan Amar

Programmation musicale

Dizzy Gillespie "Africa in America / Rock, jazz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; calypso / 1920-1962"

A Night In Tunisia (Dizzie Gillespie)

Frémeaux FA5397

Abdullah Ibrahim Dollar Brand "Autobiography"

Mannenberg (Abdullah Ibrahim)

Plainisphare PL 12267-68

Hugh Masekela "Greatest Hits"

Titre Bring him back home (Nelson Mandela) (Hugh Masekela, Daly Gray, Thimothy Michael)

Sony 4982662

Miriam Makeba "The world of Miriam Makeba"

Into Yam (Miriam Makeba)

BMG

Louis Arsmstrong

Skokiaan (trad.)

Louis Armstrong "Let's Fall In Love"

St James Infirmary (Primrose)

Verve

Ella Fitzgerald et Louis Armstrong "Ella and Louis Again"

Let's call the whole thing off (G. et I. Gerschwin)

Verve

Ella Fitzgerald "Mr Paganini"

Mr Paganini (Coslow)

Dreyfus

Charlie Parker "Intégrale Charlie Parker"

Parker's Mood (Charlie Parker)

Frémeaux FA1335

Bobby Timmons "This here is Bobby Timmons"

Moanin' (Bobby Timmons, Sam Jones)

Original Jazz Classics

Keith Jarrett "Eyes of The Heart"

Eyes of The Heart (Keith Jarrett)

ECM

Nina Simone "The complete 1955-1959"

Summertime (Gerschwin)

Le Chant du Monde

*Cécile McLorin Salvant "Woman Child"

*Woman Child (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Mack Avenue

Dave Brubeck

Take Five

Michel Petrucciani "Promenade with Duke"

Take The A Train (Billy Strayhorn)

Blue Note

Archie Shepp et Horace Parlan "Goin' home"

My Lord What a Morning (trad.)

Streeple Chase