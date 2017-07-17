La Playlist jazz de ...
Magazine
La Playlist jazz de ...
Par Yvan Amar
le samedi de 18h à 20h en août 2017Jazz
Podcast RSS
Samedi 12 août 2017
2h

La playlist jazz de Pierre Haski par Yvan Amar

Pierre Haski, cofondateur de Rue89 et journaliste, raconte en musique sa passion du jazz au micro d'Yvan Amar.

La playlist jazz de Pierre Haski par Yvan Amar
Pierre Haski au micro d'Yvan Amar, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Programmation musicale

Dizzy Gillespie "Africa in America / Rock, jazz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; calypso / 1920-1962"
A Night In Tunisia (Dizzie Gillespie)
Frémeaux FA5397

Dizzy Gillespie "Africa in America / Rock, jazz & calypso / 1920-1962"
Dizzy Gillespie "Africa in America / Rock, jazz & calypso / 1920-1962"

Abdullah Ibrahim Dollar Brand "Autobiography"
Mannenberg (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Plainisphare PL 12267-68

Abdullah Ibrahim Dollar Brand "Autobiography"
Abdullah Ibrahim Dollar Brand "Autobiography"

Hugh Masekela "Greatest Hits"
Titre Bring him back home (Nelson Mandela) (Hugh Masekela, Daly Gray, Thimothy Michael)
Sony 4982662

Hugh Masekela "Greatest Hits"
Hugh Masekela "Greatest Hits"

Miriam Makeba "The world of Miriam Makeba"
Into Yam (Miriam Makeba)
BMG

Miriam Makeba "The world of Miriam Makeba"

Louis Arsmstrong
Skokiaan (trad.)

Louis Armstrong "Let's Fall In Love"
St James Infirmary (Primrose)
Verve

Louis Armstrong "Let's Fall In Love"
Louis Armstrong "Let's Fall In Love"

Ella Fitzgerald et Louis Armstrong "Ella and Louis Again"
Let's call the whole thing off (G. et I. Gerschwin)
Verve

Ella Fitzgerald et Louis Armstrong "Ella and Louis Again"
Ella Fitzgerald et Louis Armstrong "Ella and Louis Again"

Ella Fitzgerald "Mr Paganini"
Mr Paganini (Coslow)
Dreyfus

Ella Fitzgerald "Mr Paganini"
Ella Fitzgerald "Mr Paganini"

Charlie Parker "Intégrale Charlie Parker"
Parker's Mood (Charlie Parker)
Frémeaux FA1335

Charlie Parker "Intégrale Charlie Parker"
Charlie Parker "Intégrale Charlie Parker"

Bobby Timmons "This here is Bobby Timmons"
Moanin' (Bobby Timmons, Sam Jones)
Original Jazz Classics

Bobby Timmons "This here is Bobby Timmons"
Bobby Timmons "This here is Bobby Timmons"

Keith Jarrett "Eyes of The Heart"
Eyes of The Heart (Keith Jarrett)
ECM

Keith Jarrett "Eyes of the heart"
Keith Jarrett "Eyes of the heart"

Nina Simone "The complete 1955-1959"
Summertime (Gerschwin)
Le Chant du Monde

Nina Simone "The complete 1955-1959"
Nina Simone "The complete 1955-1959"

*Cécile McLorin Salvant "Woman Child"
*Woman Child (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Mack Avenue

Cecile McLorin Salvant "Woman child"
Cecile McLorin Salvant "Woman child"

Dave Brubeck
Take Five

Michel Petrucciani "Promenade with Duke"
Take The A Train (Billy Strayhorn)
Blue Note

Michel Petrucciani "Promenade with Duke"
Michel Petrucciani "Promenade with Duke"

Archie Shepp et Horace Parlan "Goin' home"
My Lord What a Morning (trad.)
Streeple Chase

Archie Shepp et Horace Parlan "Goin' home"
2h
émission précédente
La playlist jazz d'Agnès Desarthe par Yvan Amar
samedi 5 août 2017 La playlist jazz d'Agnès Desarthe par Yvan Amar