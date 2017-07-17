La playlist jazz de Pierre Haski par Yvan Amar
Pierre Haski, cofondateur de Rue89 et journaliste, raconte en musique sa passion du jazz au micro d'Yvan Amar.
Programmation musicale
Dizzy Gillespie "Africa in America / Rock, jazz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; calypso / 1920-1962"
A Night In Tunisia (Dizzie Gillespie)
Frémeaux FA5397
Abdullah Ibrahim Dollar Brand "Autobiography"
Mannenberg (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Plainisphare PL 12267-68
Hugh Masekela "Greatest Hits"
Titre Bring him back home (Nelson Mandela) (Hugh Masekela, Daly Gray, Thimothy Michael)
Sony 4982662
Miriam Makeba "The world of Miriam Makeba"
Into Yam (Miriam Makeba)
BMG
Louis Arsmstrong
Skokiaan (trad.)
Louis Armstrong "Let's Fall In Love"
St James Infirmary (Primrose)
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald et Louis Armstrong "Ella and Louis Again"
Let's call the whole thing off (G. et I. Gerschwin)
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald "Mr Paganini"
Mr Paganini (Coslow)
Dreyfus
Charlie Parker "Intégrale Charlie Parker"
Parker's Mood (Charlie Parker)
Frémeaux FA1335
Bobby Timmons "This here is Bobby Timmons"
Moanin' (Bobby Timmons, Sam Jones)
Original Jazz Classics
Keith Jarrett "Eyes of The Heart"
Eyes of The Heart (Keith Jarrett)
ECM
Nina Simone "The complete 1955-1959"
Summertime (Gerschwin)
Le Chant du Monde
*Cécile McLorin Salvant "Woman Child"
*Woman Child (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Mack Avenue
Dave Brubeck
Take Five
Michel Petrucciani "Promenade with Duke"
Take The A Train (Billy Strayhorn)
Blue Note
Archie Shepp et Horace Parlan "Goin' home"
My Lord What a Morning (trad.)
Streeple Chase