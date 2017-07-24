La playlist jazz de Jacques Reda par Yvan Amar

Programmation musicale

Eddie Condon and His Band Feat Fats Waller "Ballin' The Jack"

You're Some Pretty Doll (Christian Williams)

Commodore CCD 7015

Willie "The Lion" Smith "Jazz and European songs / Vol.1"

La Madelon (Camille Robert)

Saga Jazz 066475-2

Willie "The Lion" Smith "The Very Best of Willie "The Lion" Smith "

H and M Blues (Smith)

Master Classics Records

Big Bill Broonzy "Big Bill Broonzy / Vol. 6 - (1934 - 1935)"

Hobo Blues (B.B. Broonzy)

Masters Of Jazz

Fats Domino "BD Music presents Fats Domino"

Detroit City Blues (Domino)

BD Music 78527

Duke Ellington Quintet, Willie Cook "The 1956-58 Small Group Recordings (feat. Paul Gonsalves and Clark Terry)"

Blues à la Willie Cook

Lone Hill Jazz

Billie Holiday "Lady sings the blues"

Lady Sings the Blues (Holiday, Nichols)

ENTERTAINERS TRAI CD 0228

Pinetop Smith "Les enfants du jazz / Gatsby le magnifique / F. Scott Fitzgerald et la musique"

Boogie Woogie (Pinetop Smith)

Universal 399 475-2

Tommy Dorsey "Les trésors du Jazz 1938 / 1939 - Vol. 1"

Boogie Woogie (C. Smith)

Chant Du Monde 5741207

Louis Armstrong "Les classiques de Louis Armstrong 1923 - 1945"

Hey Lawdy Mama (trad.)

Collection France Musique

Coleman Hawkins "The Hawk in Europe"

Out of Nowhere (Edward Heyman, Johnny Green)

ASV

Lionel Hampton "Master of Jazz (Flying home)"

Flying Home (Lione lHampton)

Jazzsential

Gotham Stompers "The 1930's Small Combos"

Alabamy Home (Ringle, Ellington)

CBS Jazz

Howard McGhee "Howard McGhee on Dial - The complete sessions (1945-47)"

Thermodynamics (Howard McGhee)

Dial

Red Norvo, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie "Charlie Parker Rétrospective 1940-1953"

Hallelujah (Grey, Robin, Youmans)

Saga 982765-6

Dizzy Gillespie "Best of 1937-1957"

Swing Low Sweet Chariot (A. Smith)

Official 83056-2

Thelonious Monk "It's Monk's time"

Lulu's Back in Town (Dublin, Warren)

Columbia 84052

Gerry Mulligan "Soft Shoe"

Bernie's Tune (B. Miller)

Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36776-2

Shelly Manne "Art Pepper - Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960"

You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz)

Frémeaux FA288

Junior Mance "Sweet and Lovely"

The Uptown (Julian Mance)

Milestone MCD 47100-2

Kansas City Six "Charlie Christian /Complete edition vol. 2 :1939"

Good Mornin' Blues (Basie, Durham, Rushing)

Masters of Jazz MJCD 29

Jabbo Smith "Jabbo Smith's Rhythm Aces Selected Hits"

How Can Cupid Be So Stupid ? (Jabbo Smith)

Charly Records

Jabbo Smith "Jabbo Smith's Rhythm Aces Selected Hits"

Absolutely (Jabbo Smith)

Charly Records

Duke Ellington "The Private Collection Volume Nine/Studio Sessions New-York"

I Can’t Get Started (Vernon Duke, Ira Gershwin)

Wea International

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra "Classics 1937 Vol. 2"

Dusk in The Desert (Ellington, Mills)

CLASSICS 687