Par Yvan Amar
le samedi de 18h à 20h en août 2017Jazz
Samedi 19 août 2017
2h

La playlist jazz de Jacques Reda par Yvan Amar

Jacques Reda, poète, écrivain, chroniqueur de jazz, raconte en musique sa passion du jazz au micro d'Yvan Amar.

La playlist jazz de Jacques Reda par Yvan Amar
Jacques Reda et Yvan Amar, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Programmation musicale

Eddie Condon and His Band Feat Fats Waller "Ballin' The Jack"
You're Some Pretty Doll (Christian Williams)
Commodore CCD 7015

Eddie Condon and His Band Feat Fats Waller "Ballin' The Jack"
Willie "The Lion" Smith "Jazz and European songs / Vol.1"
La Madelon (Camille Robert)
Saga Jazz 066475-2

Willie "The Lion" Smith "Jazz and European songs / Vol.1"
Willie "The Lion" Smith "The Very Best of Willie "The Lion" Smith "
H and M Blues (Smith)
Master Classics Records

Big Bill Broonzy "Big Bill Broonzy / Vol. 6 - (1934 - 1935)"
Hobo Blues (B.B. Broonzy)
Masters Of Jazz

Fats Domino "BD Music presents Fats Domino"
Detroit City Blues (Domino)
BD Music 78527

Fats Domino "BD Music presents Fats Domino"
Duke Ellington Quintet, Willie Cook "The 1956-58 Small Group Recordings (feat. Paul Gonsalves and Clark Terry)"
Blues à la Willie Cook
Lone Hill Jazz

Duke Ellington Quintet, Willie Cook "The 1956-58 Small Group Recordings (feat. Paul Gonsalves & Clark Terry)"
Billie Holiday "Lady sings the blues"
Lady Sings the Blues (Holiday, Nichols)
ENTERTAINERS TRAI CD 0228

Pinetop Smith "Les enfants du jazz / Gatsby le magnifique / F. Scott Fitzgerald et la musique"
Boogie Woogie (Pinetop Smith)
Universal 399 475-2

Tommy Dorsey "Les trésors du Jazz 1938 / 1939 - Vol. 1"
Boogie Woogie (C. Smith)
Chant Du Monde 5741207

Louis Armstrong "Les classiques de Louis Armstrong 1923 - 1945"
Hey Lawdy Mama (trad.)
Collection France Musique

Coleman Hawkins "The Hawk in Europe"
Out of Nowhere (Edward Heyman, Johnny Green)
ASV

Lionel Hampton "Master of Jazz (Flying home)"
Flying Home (Lione lHampton)
Jazzsential

Lionel Hampton "Master of Jazz (Flying home)"
Gotham Stompers "The 1930's Small Combos"
Alabamy Home (Ringle, Ellington)
CBS Jazz

Gotham Stompers "The 1930's Small Combos"
Howard McGhee "Howard McGhee on Dial - The complete sessions (1945-47)"
Thermodynamics (Howard McGhee)
Dial

Howard McGhee "Howard McGhee on Dial - The complete sessions (1945-47)"
Red Norvo, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie "Charlie Parker Rétrospective 1940-1953"
Hallelujah (Grey, Robin, Youmans)
Saga 982765-6

Red Norvo, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie "Charlie Parker Rétrospective 1940-1953"
Dizzy Gillespie "Best of 1937-1957"
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (A. Smith)
Official 83056-2

Dizzy Gillespie "Best of 1937-1957"
Thelonious Monk "It's Monk's time"
Lulu's Back in Town (Dublin, Warren)
Columbia 84052

Thelonious Monk "It's Monk's time"
Gerry Mulligan "Soft Shoe"
Bernie's Tune (B. Miller)
Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36776-2

Gerry Mulligan "Soft Shoe"
Shelly Manne "Art Pepper - Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960"
You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz)
Frémeaux FA288

Shelly Manne "Art Pepper - Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960"
Junior Mance "Sweet and Lovely"
The Uptown (Julian Mance)
Milestone MCD 47100-2

Junior Mance "Sweet and Lovely"
Kansas City Six "Charlie Christian /Complete edition vol. 2 :1939"
Good Mornin' Blues (Basie, Durham, Rushing)
Masters of Jazz MJCD 29

Kansas City Six "Charlie Christian /Complete edition vol. 2 :1939"
Jabbo Smith "Jabbo Smith's Rhythm Aces Selected Hits"
How Can Cupid Be So Stupid ? (Jabbo Smith)
Charly Records

Absolutely (Jabbo Smith)
Charly Records

Duke Ellington "The Private Collection Volume Nine/Studio Sessions New-York"
I Can’t Get Started (Vernon Duke, Ira Gershwin)
Wea International

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra "Classics 1937 Vol. 2"
Dusk in The Desert (Ellington, Mills)
CLASSICS 687

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra "Classics 1937 Vol. 2"
