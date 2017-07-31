La Playlist jazz de ...
La Playlist jazz de ...
Par Yvan Amar
le samedi de 18h à 20h en août 2017Jazz
Samedi 26 août 2017
2h

La playlist jazz de Christiane Taubira

Christiane Taubira, femme politique, raconte en musique sa passion du jazz au micro d'Yvan Amar.

La playlist jazz de Christiane Taubira
Christiane Taubira au micro de Yvan Amar, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday "The complete Billie Holiday on verve 1945-1959"
Strange Fruit (Abel Meeropol)
Verve 517662-2

Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis "The Quintessence 2 : New York-Paris-Chicago 1950-1960"
It Might As Well Be Spring (Rodgers, Hammerstein)
Frémeaux FA 298

Julie London "West coast vocalists 1953-1961"
Cry Me A River (Artur Hamilton)
Frémeaux FA5623

Myriam Makeba "Live au Palais du Peuple de Conakry"
Malaika (trad.)
Esperance ESP 8470

Edith Piaf "Les grandes dames de la chanson française"
La foule (Cabral, Rivegauche)
EMI

Tania Maria "Made in New York"
Don’t Go (Tania Maria)
Manhattan Records CDP 746104-2

Youn Sun Nah "Voyage"
Calypso (Nat King Cole)
ACT 9019-2

Esperanza Spalding
_In The Sunny Side Of The Street (_Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields)
Non commercialisé

Buika "En mi piel"
Por El Amor De Amar (Jean Manzon , José Toledo)
Warner 564665114

Cécile McLorin Salvant "Woman Child"
I Did’nt Know What Time It Was (Rodgers, Hart)
Mack Avenue MAC1078ADV

Naïssam Jalal "Almot Wala Almazala"
Almot Wala Almazala (tribute to the martyrs of Syrian revolution) (Naïssam Jalal)
Les couleurs du son CDS238925

Duo Amazone "Terre Amazone"
Laro Camopi (Maurice n' guyen Vanky)
Terre Amazone

Véronique Hermann Sambin "Basalte"
Jwe (Hermann Sambin)
Jazz Family

Leyla McCalla "Vari-colored songs : A tribute to Langston Hughes"
Latibonit (trad.)
Dixiefrog

Kamilya Jubran "Wameedd"
Ghareebah (Gubran Khalil Gubran)
Unit Records 7640114791611

Martha Argerich "Recital : Martha Argerich interprete des pieces pour clavier de Jean Sebastien Bach"
Partita n°2 en ut min BWV 826 - Allemande (JS Bach)
DGG 463604-2

Ella Fitzgerald et Duke Ellington "The Cote d'Azur Concerts On Verve "
Take the A Train (Strayhorn)
Verve 5390332

Nina Simone "To be free"
To be Young, Gifted and Black (Simone)
RCA 88697 38192 2

