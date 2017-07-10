La playlist jazz d'Agnès Desarthe par Yvan Amar

Programmation musicale

Charles Mingus "Pithecanthropus erectus"

Pithecanthropus erectus (Mingus)

Atlantic Jazz 781456-2

Cannonball Adderley "Cannonball Adderley : Somethin' else"

Somethin'else (Miles Davis)

Blue Note BLNO CP35-3 070

Miles Davis "Sketches of Spain"

Concierto d'Aranjuez (Rodrigo)

Columbia 4726122

Miles Davis "Kind of blue"

All Blues (Miles Davis)

Columbbia CK 64935

Ella Fitzgerald "at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1975"

How High The Moon (Lewis, Hamilton)

Pablo J33J-20032

The Dave Brubeck Quartet "Time further out"

Unsquare Dance (Brubeck)

Columbia CK 64668

Sarah Vaughan " The Divine"

Gloomy Sunday (Seress, Lewis, Javor)

The Entertainers CD 0225

Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers "Art's Blakey Jazz Messenger with Thelonious Monk"

In Walked Bud (Monk)

Atlantic 781332-2

Kenny Dorham "Quiet Kenny"

Lotus Blossom (Kenny Dorham)

Prestige VDJ-1535

Laurent Naouri, Manuel Rochman "Round about Bill"

If You Could See Me Now '(Sigman, Dameron)

Sisyphe 007

René Urtreger "Recidive"

Didi's Bounce (René Urtreger)

Carlyne 066771-2

Mark Murphy "The jazz singer / Anthology : The Muse years 1972-1991"

Eleanor Rigby (McCartney, Lennon)

Soul Brothers Records

Baden Powell "O universo musical de Baden Powell"

Round Midnight (Monk)

Universal 017301-2

Erroll Garner "Play Misty"

Misty (Garner)

Mercury

Cecile McLorin-Salvant "Woman Child"

Le front caché sur tes genoux (McLorin-Salvant, Fauber)

Mack Avenue MAC1078ADV

Géraldine Laurent "At Work"

Goodbye Porkpie Hat (Mingus)

Gazebo

René Urtreger, Agnès DesartheLa douche

Naive (à Paraître)

Guilhem Flouzat "Portraits"

Where We Should Go (Flouzat)

Sunnyside

René Urtreger, Agnès DesartheBody and Soul

Naive (à Paraître)