La playlist jazz d'Agnès Desarthe par Yvan Amar
La romancière Agnès Desarthe raconte en musique sa passion du jazz au micro d'Yvan Amar.
Programmation musicale
Charles Mingus "Pithecanthropus erectus"
Pithecanthropus erectus (Mingus)
Atlantic Jazz 781456-2
Cannonball Adderley "Cannonball Adderley : Somethin' else"
Somethin'else (Miles Davis)
Blue Note BLNO CP35-3 070
Miles Davis "Sketches of Spain"
Concierto d'Aranjuez (Rodrigo)
Columbia 4726122
Miles Davis "Kind of blue"
All Blues (Miles Davis)
Columbbia CK 64935
Ella Fitzgerald "at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1975"
How High The Moon (Lewis, Hamilton)
Pablo J33J-20032
The Dave Brubeck Quartet "Time further out"
Unsquare Dance (Brubeck)
Columbia CK 64668
Sarah Vaughan " The Divine"
Gloomy Sunday (Seress, Lewis, Javor)
The Entertainers CD 0225
Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers "Art's Blakey Jazz Messenger with Thelonious Monk"
In Walked Bud (Monk)
Atlantic 781332-2
Kenny Dorham "Quiet Kenny"
Lotus Blossom (Kenny Dorham)
Prestige VDJ-1535
Laurent Naouri, Manuel Rochman "Round about Bill"
If You Could See Me Now '(Sigman, Dameron)
Sisyphe 007
René Urtreger "Recidive"
Didi's Bounce (René Urtreger)
Carlyne 066771-2
Mark Murphy "The jazz singer / Anthology : The Muse years 1972-1991"
Eleanor Rigby (McCartney, Lennon)
Soul Brothers Records
Baden Powell "O universo musical de Baden Powell"
Round Midnight (Monk)
Universal 017301-2
Erroll Garner "Play Misty"
Misty (Garner)
Mercury
Cecile McLorin-Salvant "Woman Child"
Le front caché sur tes genoux (McLorin-Salvant, Fauber)
Mack Avenue MAC1078ADV
Géraldine Laurent "At Work"
Goodbye Porkpie Hat (Mingus)
Gazebo
René Urtreger, Agnès DesartheLa douche
Naive (à Paraître)
Guilhem Flouzat "Portraits"
Where We Should Go (Flouzat)
Sunnyside
René Urtreger, Agnès DesartheBody and Soul
Naive (à Paraître)
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Agnès CathouRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration