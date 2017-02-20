David Fray présente son nouvel album Chopin
Ce matin, Saskia de Ville reçoit le pianiste David Fray à l'occasion de la parution de son nouvel album consacré aux Mazurkas et au Nocturne de Chopin. Il sera également en concert le mardi 18 avril au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées dans ce même répertoire.
►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : Mot du jour n°148 : "Symphonie"
►07h40 : La chronique cinéma de Xavier Leherpeur : Werewolf d'Ashley McKenzie et Fiore de Claudio Giovannesi
►08h05 : L'invité du jour : David Fray
►08h10 : Culture éco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Culture éco du mercredi 22 mars 2017
►08h55 : La Chronique du Siècle, par Thierry Samitier : "J'étais un violoncelle"
Programmation musicale
♫ Joseph Martin Kraus
Symphonie en ré majeur : II. Andante un poco largo
Guy Van Waas, direction
Les Agremens
RICERCAR
♫ Erik Satie
Deux oeuvres, pour violon et piano: Embarquement pour Cythère
Isabelle Faust, violon
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
WARNER CLASSICS
♫ Stefano Landi
Sinfonia
L’Arpeggiata
Christina Pluhar, direction
ALPHA
♫ Johannes Brahms
4 Ballades : Ballade en si mineur op.10 n°3 (Intermezzo)
Nicholas Angelich, piano
VIRGIN CLASSICS
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
Musique pour les feux d’artifices royaux HWV 351 : Allegro - Lentement - Allegro
Jordi Savall, direction
Le Concert des Nations
ASTREE
♫ Pablo De Sarasate
Airs bohémiens op.20 pour violon et orchestre
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Orchestre de Paris
Paavo Jarvi, direction
PARLOPHONE
♫ Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 75 : Juliette jeune fille
Nikolaï Lugansky, piano
WARNER CLASSICS
♫ Jean-Baptiste Lully
Te Deum : In te, domine, speravi
Le Concert Spirituel
Hervé Niquet, direction
NAXOS
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne en mi bémol majeur op.9 n°2
David Fray, piano
ERATO
♫ Franz Schubert
Sonate n°20 en la majeur D. 959: II. Andantino
Wilhelm Kempff, piano
DGG
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Bist du bei mir BWV 508
Arleen Auger, soprano
Mostly Mozart Orchestra
Gerard Schwarz , direction
DELOS RECORDS
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Impromptu en sol bémol majeur op.51 n°3
David Fray, piano
ERATO
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka en fa mineur op.63 n°2
David Fray, piano
ERATO
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Solal MazeranCollaboration
- Clara ColucciCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Julien HanckCollaboration