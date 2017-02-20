La Matinale
La Matinale
Par Saskia de Ville
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9hMusique classique
Mercredi 22 mars 2017
53 min

David Fray présente son nouvel album Chopin

Ce matin, Saskia de Ville reçoit le pianiste David Fray à l'occasion de la parution de son nouvel album consacré aux Mazurkas et au Nocturne de Chopin. Il sera également en concert le mardi 18 avril au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées dans ce même répertoire.

David Fray, © P. Reversi / Virgin Classics

►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : Mot du jour n°148 : "Symphonie"
►07h40 : La chronique cinéma de Xavier Leherpeur : Werewolf d'Ashley McKenzie et Fiore de Claudio Giovannesi
►08h05 : L'invité du jour : David Fray
►08h10 : Culture éco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Culture éco du mercredi 22 mars 2017
►08h55 : La Chronique du Siècle, par Thierry Samitier : "J'étais un violoncelle"

Programmation musicale

Joseph Martin Kraus
Symphonie en ré majeur : II. Andante un poco largo
Guy Van Waas, direction
Les Agremens
RICERCAR

Erik Satie
Deux oeuvres, pour violon et piano: Embarquement pour Cythère
Isabelle Faust, violon
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
WARNER CLASSICS

Stefano Landi
Sinfonia
L’Arpeggiata
Christina Pluhar, direction
ALPHA

Johannes Brahms
4 Ballades : Ballade en si mineur op.10 n°3 (Intermezzo)
Nicholas Angelich, piano
VIRGIN CLASSICS

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Musique pour les feux d’artifices royaux HWV 351 : Allegro - Lentement - Allegro
Jordi Savall, direction
Le Concert des Nations
ASTREE

Pablo De Sarasate
Airs bohémiens op.20 pour violon et orchestre
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Orchestre de Paris
Paavo Jarvi, direction
PARLOPHONE

Serge Prokofiev
Roméo et Juliette op 75 : Juliette jeune fille
Nikolaï Lugansky, piano
WARNER CLASSICS

Jean-Baptiste Lully
Te Deum : In te, domine, speravi
Le Concert Spirituel
Hervé Niquet, direction
NAXOS

Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne en mi bémol majeur op.9 n°2
David Fray, piano
ERATO

Franz Schubert
Sonate n°20 en la majeur D. 959: II. Andantino
Wilhelm Kempff, piano
DGG

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Bist du bei mir BWV 508
Arleen Auger, soprano
Mostly Mozart Orchestra
Gerard Schwarz , direction
DELOS RECORDS

Frédéric Chopin
Impromptu en sol bémol majeur op.51 n°3
David Fray, piano
ERATO

Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka en fa mineur op.63 n°2
David Fray, piano
ERATO

