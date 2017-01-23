"Point and Line", la pianiste Momo Kodama rend hommage à Debussy et Hosokawa dans son nouvel album
Saskia de Ville reçoit la pianiste Momo Kodama pour la sortie de son nouveau disque, "Point and Line"...
►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°123 : Bel Canto
►07h40 : La chronique cinéma de Xavier Leherpeur : "Loving" de Jeff Nichols et "Roues libres" d'Attila Till
►08h05 : L'invitée du jour : la pianiste Momo Kodama
►08h10 : La chronique Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : les Etats du Golfe, de l'économie du pétrole à l'économie de la connaissance?
►08h55 : La chronique du siècle de Thierry Samitier : Karol Beffa
Programmation musicale
♫ Jean Françaix
Concerto pour clarinette : III. Andantino
Vladimir Soltan, clarinette
Orchestre Symphonique de Hambourg,
José Luis Gomez, direction
MDG
♫ Alexandre Glazounov
Quatuor Casal
SOLO MUSICA
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°2 en Fa Maj op 38
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
DGG
♫ Jean-Baptiste Lully
Bellérophon : Ouverture
Les Talens Lyriques,
Christophe Rousset, direction
APARTE
♫ ClaudioMonteverdi
Libro settimo : Con che soavita SV 139
Miriam Allan, soprano
Les Arts Florissants,
Paul Agnew, direction
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Fantaisie en ut mineur BWV 906
Edna Stern, piano
AIR NOTE
♫ Hector Berlioz
Le carnaval romain : ouverture
Orchestre symphonique de Boston,
Seiji Ozawa, direction
BOSTON SYMPHONY
♫ Michael Praetorius
Pièces à danser : Reprise de la courante XCVII
Denis Raisin-Dadre, flûte à bec
Doulce Mémoire
K617
♫ Claude Debussy
12 études pour piano L 136 Livres I et II : Etude n°1
Momo Kodama, piano
ECM
♫ Maurice Ravel
La Valse - Poème chorégraphique
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston,
Seiji Ozawa, direction
DGG
♫ Olivier Messiaen
Sept haïkaï : Miyajima et le torii dans la mer - pour piano xylophone marimba et orchestre
Yvonne Loriod, piano
Orchestre du Domaine musical,
Percussions de Strasbourg,
Pierre Boulez, direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC
♫ Toshio Hosokawa
Etude pour piano n°6 : Lied Melody
Momo Kodama, piano
ECM
♫ Toshio Hosokawa
Etude pour piano n°3 : Calligraphy Haïku 1 Line
Momo Kodama, piano
ECM
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Sonate n°3 en si min op 58 : Scherzo
Momo Kodama, piano
TRITON 2008
