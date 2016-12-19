Pierre Hantaï invité de la Matinale du mercredi 11 janvier 2017
La Matinale du mercredi 04 janvier 2017: Pierre Hantaï
► 07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : N°98 : Folia
► 07h40 : La chronique cinéma de Xavier Leherpeur:
► 08h10 : Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur:
► 08h15 : L'invité du jour :
► 08h55 : La chronique du siècle, par Thierry Samitier :
Programmation musicale
♫ César Franck
Sonate pour violon et piano en la majeur : I. Allegretto ben moderato
Itzhak Perlman (violon), Martha Argerich (piano)
WARNER CLASSICS
♫ Johann Christian Bach
Merk auf mein Herz : Bist willkommen
Vox Luminis, David Van Bouwel, Lionel Meunier
RICERCAR
♫ Serge Rachmaninov
Prélude en ut dièse mineur op.3 n°2
Alexandre Tharaud
WARNER CLASSICS
♫ Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°8 en fa majeur op.93 : Allegretto scherzando (2)
Ensemble les Dissonances, David Grimal
DISSONANCES RECORDS
♫ Piotr I. Tchaïkovski
Casse Noisette, op.71 : Pas de deux du Prince Orgeat et de la Fée Dragée
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Simon Rattle
EMI CLASSICS
♫ Camille Saint-Saens
Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol mineur op.22 : II. Allegro scherzando
Benjamin Grosvenor, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool, James Judd
DECCA
♫ John Dowland
The frog galliard
Thomas Dunford
ALPHA
