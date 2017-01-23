La violoncelliste Emmanuelle Bertrand rend hommage à Saint-Saëns dans son nouvel album
A l'occasion de la sortie de son nouveau disque consacré au compositeur Camille Saint-Saëns, Saskia de Ville reçoit la violoncelliste Emmanuelle Bertrand dans la Matinale...
► 07h15 l Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n° 122 "Partita"
► 08h10 l Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : en direct d'Abu Dhabi , le programme culturel franco-émirien
► 08h15 l L'invitée du jour : la violoncelliste Emmanuelle Bertrand
► 08h55 l Éclats de voix par Pauline Lambert: la voix de la première rencontre amoureuse (Aurélien d'Aragon)
Programmation musicale
♫ Franz Liszt
Rêve d’amour en la bémol majeur S 541 n°3
Jorge Bolet, piano
DECCA
♫ Antonio Lotti
Concerto pour hautbois d’amour en la majeur : Allegro
Albrecht Mayer, hautbois
New Seasons Ensemble
DECCA
♫ Franz Schubert
Sonatine en Ré Maj D 384 : Allegro vivace
Julia Fischer, Martin Helmchen
PENTATONE
♫ Joseph Haydn_
Concerto pour violoncelle en Ré Maj HOB viib 2 : Allegro_
Yo-Yo Ma, Orchestre de chambre anglais, José Garcia
CBS
♫ Charles Valentin Alkan
Trio op.30 : II. (très vite)
Ronald Smith, James Clark, Moray Welsh
APPIAN PUBLICATIONS &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; RECORDINGS
♫ Ludwig Van Beethoven
Variations Diabelli : Variation n°33 : Tempo di Menuetto moderato
Igor Levit
SONY
♫ Nikolai Rimski Korsakov
Le rossignol amoureux de la rose / Romance orientale op.2 n°2
Interprètes : Aida Garifullina, Orchestre symphonique de la radio de Vienne, Cornelius Meister
DECCA
♫ François Couperin
Les Nations 2ème ordre : L’Espagnole : Passacaille
Les Ombres, Margaux Blanchard
AMBRONAY
♫ Robert Schumann
Sonate n°2 en sol mineur op.22 : Rondo
Wilhelm Kempff
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
♫ Vincenzo Bellini
L’Etrangère : Ciel pietoso, in sì crudo momento
Patrizia Ciofi, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, David Parry
OPERA RARA
Programmation musicale de l'invitée
♫ Camille Saint-Saens
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en la mineur n°1 op.33 : II. Allegro con moto
Emmanuelle Bertrand, violoncelle
Orchestre symphonique de Lucerne, James Gaffigan, direction
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Robert Schumann
3 fantasiestücke op.73 : 1. Zart und mit Ausdruck
Andrée Plaine, piano, Jean Deplace, violoncelle,
OPHELIA
♫ Thierry Escaich
Concerto pour violoncelle
Orchestre des Lauréats du Conservatoire
Elena Schwarz, direction
Emmanuelle Bertrand, violoncelle
Enregistrement Radio France 2016
♫ Camille Saint-Saens_
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 : II. Andante sostenuto_
Emmanuelle Bertrand violoncelle, Pascal Amoyel, piano
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Camille Saint-Saens
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en la mineur n°1 op.33 : III. Molto allegro
Emmanuelle Bertrand, violoncelle, Orchestre symphonique de Lucerne, James Gaffigan direction.
HARMONIA MUNDI
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
- Solal MazeranCollaboration
- Clara ColucciCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Julien HanckCollaboration