Jean-Christophe Frisch présente son nouvel album : "D'Or et de Lumière"
Ce matin, Clément Rochefort reçoit le flûtiste Jean-Christophe Frisch, dans le cadre de son nouvel album avec son ensemble 'XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade' : D'Or et de Lumière.
► 07h20 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : Colinda
► 07h40 : La chronique littéraire de Christophe Bourseiller : ‘Romans, récits et nouvelles’ de Jack London
► 08h15 : L'invité du jour : Jean-Christophe Frisch
► 08h55 : Éclats de voix, par Pauline Lambert : Les voix oubliées des urnes de l’Opéra de Paris
Programmation Musicale
♫ Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes en ré mineur D. 810 « La Jeune Fille et la Mort (4. Presto).
Saint-Paul Chamber Orchestra, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violon &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; dir.
ALPHA
♫ Charles Valentin Alkan
Marche en Si Bémol Maj op 40 nº3.
Huseyin Sermet &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Jean-Claude Pennetier (piano à 4 mains).
VALOIS
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
The king shall rejoice HWV 260 : Alleluia Alleluia - pour choeur à 6 voix et orchestre.
William Christie, Les Arts Florissants.
LES ARTS FLORISSANTS
♫ Othmar Schoeck
Concerto op 65 pour cor et orchestre : I. Lebhaft energish bewegt.
Orchestre De Chambre De Genève - Thierry Fischer (dir) - Bruno Schneider (cor)
MGB
♫ Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Sextuor à cordes en ré min op 70 : Allegro vivace.
Quatuor Klenke, Harald Schoneweg (alto), Klaus Kamper (violoncelle)
BERLIN CLASSICS
♫ William Brade
Pavane à 6 - pour orchestre. Skip Sempe (dir),
Capriccio Stravagante Les 24 Violons.
PARADIZO
Programmation Musicale de l'invité
♫ Danse traditionnelle
The Jewes Dance
Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes &amp;amp; dir.
EVIDENCE
♫ Giuseppe Lidarti
Ester (récitatif &amp; air). Cyrille Gerstenhaber, soprano,
Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes &amp; dir.
EVIDENCE
♫ Avinu Malkenu
Cyrille Gerstenhaber, soprano, Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes & dir.
EVIDENCE
♫ Beethoven
Sonate op. 53 “Waldstein” (3. Rondo).
Soo Park, pianoforte.
Label Hérisson
♫ trad. Ethiopie
Goragué
Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, Jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes & dir.
EVIDENCE
- Clément RochefortProduction