Jean-Christophe Frisch présente son nouvel album : "D'Or et de Lumière"

► 07h20 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : Colinda

► 07h40 : La chronique littéraire de Christophe Bourseiller : ‘Romans, récits et nouvelles’ de Jack London

► 08h15 : L'invité du jour : Jean-Christophe Frisch

► 08h55 : Éclats de voix, par Pauline Lambert : Les voix oubliées des urnes de l’Opéra de Paris

Programmation Musicale

♫ Franz Schubert

Quatuor à cordes en ré mineur D. 810 « La Jeune Fille et la Mort (4. Presto).

Saint-Paul Chamber Orchestra, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violon &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; dir.

ALPHA

♫ Charles Valentin Alkan

Marche en Si Bémol Maj op 40 nº3.

Huseyin Sermet &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Jean-Claude Pennetier (piano à 4 mains).

VALOIS

♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel

The king shall rejoice HWV 260 : Alleluia Alleluia - pour choeur à 6 voix et orchestre.

William Christie, Les Arts Florissants.

LES ARTS FLORISSANTS

♫ Othmar Schoeck

Concerto op 65 pour cor et orchestre : I. Lebhaft energish bewegt.

Orchestre De Chambre De Genève - Thierry Fischer (dir) - Bruno Schneider (cor)

MGB

♫ Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

Sextuor à cordes en ré min op 70 : Allegro vivace.

Quatuor Klenke, Harald Schoneweg (alto), Klaus Kamper (violoncelle)

BERLIN CLASSICS

♫ William Brade

Pavane à 6 - pour orchestre. Skip Sempe (dir),

Capriccio Stravagante Les 24 Violons.

PARADIZO

Programmation Musicale de l'invité

♫ Danse traditionnelle

The Jewes Dance

Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes &amp;amp; dir.

EVIDENCE

♫ Giuseppe Lidarti

Ester (récitatif &amp; air). Cyrille Gerstenhaber, soprano,

Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes &amp; dir.

EVIDENCE

♫ Avinu Malkenu

Cyrille Gerstenhaber, soprano, Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes & dir.

EVIDENCE

♫ Beethoven

Sonate op. 53 “Waldstein” (3. Rondo).

Soo Park, pianoforte.

Label Hérisson

♫ trad. Ethiopie

Goragué

Ensemble XVIII-21 Le Baroque Nomade, Jean-Christophe Frisch, flûtes & dir.

EVIDENCE