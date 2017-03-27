Ismaël Margain présente son premier CD solo consacré à Schubert
Sonate pour piano D960 ainsi que 3 Klavierstücke, c'est le programme défendu par Ismaël Margain dans son nouvel album consacré à Schubert.
► 07h15 l Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : N° 167 " Symphonie concertante"
► 07h40 | La chronique littérature par Elisabeth Philippe : Lettres choisies des soeurs Brontë (Quai Voltaire)
► 08h10 l Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : les cafés culture
► 08h30 l Le Reportage, par Jean-Baptiste Urbain : l'Opéra contemporain "Désarmés"
► 08h15 l L'invité du jour : Ismaël Margain
► 08h55 l Éclats de voix, par Pauline Lambert : Les instruments et la voix humaine
Programmation musicale
♫ Ottorino Respighi
Les oiseaux : V. Le coucou
Orchestre de chambre Orpheus
DGG (1993)
♫ Fernand de la Tombelle
Les Papillons - pour baryton et piano (Théophile Gautier)
Tassis Christoyannis (baryton), Jeff Cohen (piano)
APARTE (24 février 2017)
♫ John Philip Sousa
Nymphalin. Rêverie
Aleksei Kiseliov (violoncelle), Royal Scottish National Orchestra (orchestre national royal d’écosse), Kristjan Järvi (direction)
CHANDOS (2017)
♫ Paul Constantinescu
Suite : II. Cântec - pour piano
Dana Ciocarlie (piano)
EMPREINTE DIGITALE (1999)
♫ Clara Schumann
Trio pour piano en sol mineur op.17 : IV. Allegretto (finale)
I Giocatori piano Trio (Hendrik Ide, violon. Ludo Ide, violoncelle. Hans Ryckelynck, piano)
PHAEDRA CLASSICS (2017)
♫ Théodore Dubois
Suite en fa min : IV. Allegro vivo - pour piano et orchestre à cordes
Cédric Tiberghien, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC d'Ecosse, Andrew Manze
HYPERION (2013)
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Sonate n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1027 : III. Andante
Wieland Kuijken (viole de gambe), Gustav Leonhardt (clavecin)
EMI (1974)
♫ Jean Sibelius
Humoresque n°5 en mi bémol majeur op.89 n°3
Vilde Frang (violon), Orchestre symphonique du WDR (Westdeutscher Rundfunk) de Cologne, Thomas Søndergård
EMI (2009)
♫ Jean Sébastien Bach
Transcription pour orchestre de la Fugue n°2 en do mineur du Livre I du Clavier bien tempéré BWV 847
Jose Serebrier, Orchestre Symphonique de Bournemouth
NAXOS
♫ Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano N°21 en si bémol majeur D 960 : III. Scherzo
Ismaël Margain
B RECORDS 2017
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol Majeur op.58 : III. Rondo. Vivace
Glenn Gould, New-York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL (1961)
♫ Tigran Hamasyan
Etude n°1
Tigran Hamasyan (piano)
NONESUCH RECORDS
♫ Franz Schubert
Klavierstücke D 946 n°3 : Allegro
Ismaël Margain
B RECORDS 2017
♫ Franz Schubert_
Klavierstücke D.946 n°2 : Allegretto_
Ismaël Margain
B RECORDS 2017
♫ Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano à 4 mains en ut majeur op posth 140 D 812 : Scherzo
Ismaël Margain, Guillaume Bellom
APARTE 2013
