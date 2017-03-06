Eric Le Sage présente son Intégrale des Sonates pour violoncelle et piano de Beethoven, enregistrée avec François Salque
►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : N° 154 : "Aria da capo"
►07h40 : La chronique musique de Guillaume Tion : Les premières fois
►08h05 : Les invités du jour : Eric Le Sage
►08h10 : La chronique Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Le congrès de la FNCC
►08h55 : La chronique à Niquet! par Hervé Niquet : “Oh les critiques!”
Programmation musicale :
♫ Antonio Salieri
Sinfonia veneziana en Ré Maj : I. allegro assai
London Mozart Players
Matthias Bamert, direction
CHANDOS
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Danses allemandes WoO 42 (6) - pour violon et piano
Gidon Kremer, violon
Oleg Maisenberg, piano
BRILLIANT CLASSICS
♫ Philip Glass
Glassworks : opening
Vikingur Olafsson, piano
DG
♫ Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n°4 en la majeur op.90 italienne : II. Andante con moto
Orchestre symphonique de Londres
Claudio Abbado, direction
DG
♫ Jan Dismas Zelenka
Hipocondrie à 7 en La Maj ZWV 187 - pour 2 hautbois basson 2 violons alto et basse continue
Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg
Gottfried von der Goltz, direction
DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Robert Schumann
Humoresque en si bémol majeur op.20 : 2. Hastig (Hâtivement)
Adam Laloum, piano
MIRARE
♫ Pietro Antonio Locatelli
Caprice n°1 en Ré Maj
Gabriel Tchalik, violon
EVIDENCE
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en sol mineur op.5 n°2 : I. Adagio sostenuto ed espressivo - Allegro molto piu tosto presto
François Salque, violoncelle
Eric Le Sage, piano
SONY CLASSICAL
♫ Robert Schumann
Variations sur le nom d’Abegg en fa majeur op.1 : VI. Finale alla fantasia
Clara Haskil, piano
AUDITE SCHALLPLATTEN
♫ Francis Poulenc
Sonate pour piano et violoncelle : III. Ballabile
Eric Le Sage, piano
François Salque, violoncelle
RCA
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°3 en la majeur op.69 pour violoncelle et piano : II. Allegro molto
François Salque, violoncelle
Eric Le Sage, piano
SONY CLASSICAL
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en ré majeur op.102 n°2 : III. Allegro - Allegro fugato
François Salque, violoncelle
Eric Le Sage, piano
SONY CLASSICAL
♫ Robert Schumann
Phantasiestucke op.73 pour clarinette et piano : Rasch mit feuer
Eric Le Sage, piano
Paul Meyer, clarinette
ALPHA
