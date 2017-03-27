Emmanuel Krivine, présente la saison 2017-18 de l'Orchestre national de France, dont il est le directeur musical.
► 07h15 l Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°170 : "Swing"
► 07h40 l La chronique musicale de Christian Merlin : François-Frédéric Guy et l' Orchestre de chambre de Paris au TCE hier soir.
► 08h10 l Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Rappel des programmes culture des candidats
► 08h15 l L'invité du jour : Emmanuel Krivine
► 08h30 l Reportage de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : L'Orchestre National de France en ciné-concert
► 08h55 l La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot : Nohant, Sand et Chopin
Programmation musicale :
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertissement en ré majeur K.136 : I. Allegro
Concerto Köln
Anton Steck, direction
ARCHIV PRODUKTION
♫ Bellerofonte Castaldi
Florida - pour théorbe et théorbino
Evangelina Mascardi, théorbe
Monica Pustilnik, théorbino
ARCANA
♫ Luigi Cherubini
Quatuor à cordes n°6 en la mineur : III. Scherzo. Allegro molto
Quatuor Savinio
STRADIVARIUS
♫ Alexandre Scriabine
Sonate n°2 en sol dièse min op 19 pour piano : II. Presto
Alexandre Melnikov, piano
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Johannes Brahms
Trio pour piano, violon et cor en mi bémol majeur op.40 : IV. finale. Allegro con brio
Rob van de Laar, cor
Thomas Beijer, piano
Mathieu van Bellen, violon
CHALLENGE CLASSICS
♫ Komitas
Miniatures (11) : Shorer djan - pour quatuor à cordes
Quatuor Komitas
TUNE-UP
♫ Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine op.11
Choeurs et Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine, direction
DENON
♫ Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°8 en fa majeur op.93 : II. Allegretto scherzando
La Chambre Philharmonique
Emmanuel Krivine, direction
NAIVE RECORDS
♫ Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°7 en ré mineur op.70 B 141 : III. Scherzo
Orchestre National de France
Emmanuel Krivine, direction
ARCHIVES RADIO FRANCE
♫ Francis Poulenc
Chansons villageoises : Les gars qui vont à la fête
Pierre Bernac, baryton
Orchestre National de France
Roger Desormière, direction
RADIO FRANCE INA
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°2 en fa mineur op 21 : III. Allegro vivace
Louis Lortie, piano
Orchestre National de France
Emmanuel Krivine, direction
ARCHIVES RADIO FRANCE (Concert donné en direct à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris le 22/10/2015)
♫ Felix Mendelssohn
3 Etudes op. 104b : Etude nº3 en la min
Bertrand Chamayou, piano
NAIVE
