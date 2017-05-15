La Matinale
Par Saskia de Ville
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 8 juin 2017
1h 25mn

Chassol, compositeur sonore et visuel

Avant son récital sonore et visuel de samedi soir, dans le cadre du festival Lille Piano(s) Festival, le compositeur Chassol est l'invité de Saskia de Ville...

Chassol, © Fabien Keffer Hebert

►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°204 Chat
►07h40 : La chronique musique de Guillaume Tion : Qui es-tu Eugène Onéguine ?
►08h05 : L'invité du jour : Le compositeur et pianiste Chassol
►08h10 : La chronique Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Le Midem
►08h55 : La chronique à Niquet! par Hervé Niquet :

Programmation musicale:

Luzzascho Luzzaschi
Concerto delle dame (Le concert des dames) : Troppo ben puo (trio)
Ensemble Doulce Mémoire,
Denis Raisin-Dadre, direction
ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES

Léo Delibes
Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Thème slave varié (Acte I)
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon,
Kent Nagano, direction
ERATO

Marc Mellits
Quatuor à cordes n°5 (Waniyetu) : 4. Adagio
Quatuor Debussy
EVIDENCE

Ahmad Jamal
Poinciana
Ahmad Jamal, piano
Israel Crosby, bassiste
Vernel Fournier, batteur
CADET

Franz Schubert
Trio avec piano op.100 D.929 : III. Scherzando
Trio Wanderer
HARMONIA MUNDI

Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde : Von der Jugend “Le chant de la Terre: de la jeunesse” (3)
Siegfried Jerusalem, ténor
Orchestre symphonique de Chicago,
Daniel Barenboim, direction
ERATO

Leopold Mozart
Symphonie en sol majeur “Neue Lambacher” : Allegro (1)
Philharmonie de Chambre Bavaroise,
Reinhardt Goebel, direction
OEHMS CLASSICS

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op. 9 : Eusebius
Philippe Bianconi, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA

Chassol
Ultrascore II : Lamb ouverture
Chassol
TRICATEL

Maurice Ravel
Concerto en Sol Maj - pour piano et orchestre: III. Presto
Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia
CBS

The Bad Plus
Adoration of the earth (part 1): Ritual of abduction
The Bad Plus
THE BAD PLUS

Chassol
Big Sun : Reich &amp;amp;amp; Darwin
Chassol
TRICATEL

Don Sebesky (Igor Stravinsky/John McLaughlin)
Firebirds / Birds of fire
Harry Leahey, piano
Airto, percussions
Huberto Laws, flûte
EPIC

Chassol
X-Pianos : Animal conducteur (film) : Prologue
Chassol
TRICATEL

