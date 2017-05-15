Chassol, compositeur sonore et visuel

►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°204 Chat

►07h40 : La chronique musique de Guillaume Tion : Qui es-tu Eugène Onéguine ?

►08h05 : L'invité du jour : Le compositeur et pianiste Chassol

►08h10 : La chronique Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Le Midem

►08h55 : La chronique à Niquet! par Hervé Niquet :

Programmation musicale:

♫ Luzzascho Luzzaschi

Concerto delle dame (Le concert des dames) : Troppo ben puo (trio)

Ensemble Doulce Mémoire,

Denis Raisin-Dadre, direction

ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES

♫ Léo Delibes

Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Thème slave varié (Acte I)

Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon,

Kent Nagano, direction

ERATO

♫ Marc Mellits

Quatuor à cordes n°5 (Waniyetu) : 4. Adagio

Quatuor Debussy

EVIDENCE

♫ Ahmad Jamal

Poinciana

Ahmad Jamal, piano

Israel Crosby, bassiste

Vernel Fournier, batteur

CADET

♫ Franz Schubert

Trio avec piano op.100 D.929 : III. Scherzando

Trio Wanderer

HARMONIA MUNDI

♫ Gustav Mahler

Das Lied von der Erde : Von der Jugend “Le chant de la Terre: de la jeunesse” (3)

Siegfried Jerusalem, ténor

Orchestre symphonique de Chicago,

Daniel Barenboim, direction

ERATO

♫ Leopold Mozart

Symphonie en sol majeur “Neue Lambacher” : Allegro (1)

Philharmonie de Chambre Bavaroise,

Reinhardt Goebel, direction

OEHMS CLASSICS

♫ Robert Schumann

Carnaval op. 9 : Eusebius

Philippe Bianconi, piano

LA DOLCE VOLTA

♫ Chassol

Ultrascore II : Lamb ouverture

Chassol

TRICATEL

♫ Maurice Ravel

Concerto en Sol Maj - pour piano et orchestre: III. Presto

Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction

Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia

CBS

♫ The Bad Plus

Adoration of the earth (part 1): Ritual of abduction

The Bad Plus

THE BAD PLUS

♫ Chassol

Big Sun : Reich &amp;amp; Darwin

Chassol

TRICATEL

♫ Don Sebesky (Igor Stravinsky/John McLaughlin)

Firebirds / Birds of fire

Harry Leahey, piano

Airto, percussions

Huberto Laws, flûte

EPIC

♫ Chassol

X-Pianos : Animal conducteur (film) : Prologue

Chassol

TRICATEL