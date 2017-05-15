Chassol, compositeur sonore et visuel
Avant son récital sonore et visuel de samedi soir, dans le cadre du festival Lille Piano(s) Festival, le compositeur Chassol est l'invité de Saskia de Ville...
►07h15 : Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°204 Chat
►07h40 : La chronique musique de Guillaume Tion : Qui es-tu Eugène Onéguine ?
►08h05 : L'invité du jour : Le compositeur et pianiste Chassol
►08h10 : La chronique Culture Eco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Le Midem
►08h55 : La chronique à Niquet! par Hervé Niquet :
Programmation musicale:
♫ Luzzascho Luzzaschi
Concerto delle dame (Le concert des dames) : Troppo ben puo (trio)
Ensemble Doulce Mémoire,
Denis Raisin-Dadre, direction
ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES
♫ Léo Delibes
Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Thème slave varié (Acte I)
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon,
Kent Nagano, direction
ERATO
♫ Marc Mellits
Quatuor à cordes n°5 (Waniyetu) : 4. Adagio
Quatuor Debussy
EVIDENCE
♫ Ahmad Jamal
Poinciana
Ahmad Jamal, piano
Israel Crosby, bassiste
Vernel Fournier, batteur
CADET
♫ Franz Schubert
Trio avec piano op.100 D.929 : III. Scherzando
Trio Wanderer
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde : Von der Jugend “Le chant de la Terre: de la jeunesse” (3)
Siegfried Jerusalem, ténor
Orchestre symphonique de Chicago,
Daniel Barenboim, direction
ERATO
♫ Leopold Mozart
Symphonie en sol majeur “Neue Lambacher” : Allegro (1)
Philharmonie de Chambre Bavaroise,
Reinhardt Goebel, direction
OEHMS CLASSICS
♫ Robert Schumann
Carnaval op. 9 : Eusebius
Philippe Bianconi, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA
♫ Chassol
Ultrascore II : Lamb ouverture
Chassol
TRICATEL
♫ Maurice Ravel
Concerto en Sol Maj - pour piano et orchestre: III. Presto
Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia
CBS
♫ The Bad Plus
Adoration of the earth (part 1): Ritual of abduction
The Bad Plus
THE BAD PLUS
♫ Chassol
Big Sun : Reich &amp;amp; Darwin
Chassol
TRICATEL
♫ Don Sebesky (Igor Stravinsky/John McLaughlin)
Firebirds / Birds of fire
Harry Leahey, piano
Airto, percussions
Huberto Laws, flûte
EPIC
♫ Chassol
X-Pianos : Animal conducteur (film) : Prologue
Chassol
TRICATEL
