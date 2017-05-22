Simon-Pierre et Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas VS Jean-Sébastien Bach
Issus d’une famille de cinq frères musiciens, les Bestion de Camboulas partagent une passion pour Bach. Du concert monographique de Simon-Pierre, le 16 juin au Festival Jean de La Fontaine, à l'album BACH AND FRIENDS de Louis-Noël, c'est un passionnant voyage qui s'annonce.
Le mot du jour par Corinne Schneider : n°208 Ballade
La chronique cinéma de Xavier Leherpeur : "Wùlu" de Daouda Coulibaly et "Celle qui vivra" d'Amor Hakkar
L' invité du jour : Simon-Pierre et Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas
Culture éco, par Antoine Pecqueur : Le modèle économique du film d'animation
La Chronique du Siècle, par Thierry Samitier : Concerto en ré
Programmation musicale
♫ Cyril Scott
Lotus land op.47 n°2
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)
EMI
♫ Luigi Boccherini
Trio op.34/5 en sol majeur : II. Allegro vivo
Ensemble La Ritirata: Hiro Kurosaki (violon), Lina Tur Bonet (violon), Josetxu Obregón (violoncelle)
GLOSSA
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour flûte et harpe en ut majeur K 299 : I. Allegro
Marjan de Haer, harpe
Frank Theuns, flûte
Anima Eterna,
Jos Van Immerseel, direction
ALPHA
♫ Carl Maria Von Weber
Symphonie n°1 en ut majeur op.19 : II. Andante
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne,
Horst Stein, direction
DECCA
♫ Samuel Scheidt
Ludi Musici : Canzon super Cantionem Gallicam à 4 n°29
L'Achéron,
François Joubert-Caillet, direction
RICERCAR
♫Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré mineur : II. Tempo di menuetto
Orchestre du Festival de Budapest,
Ivan Fischer, direction
CHANNEL CLASSICS RECORDS
♫ Antonio Sacchini
Quatuor à cordes en ré majeur op.2 n°2 : andantino grazioso
Quartetto Academica
IL CANALE
♫ André Cardinal Delalande & Michel-Richard Destouches
Les éléments : Prologue : Le Chaos : Ouverture
Ensemble Les Surprises,
Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas, direction
AMBRONAY
♫ Maurice Ohana
Avoaha : Conductus, la prophétie de Sénèque - pour 3 percussionnistes, 2 pianos et choeur
Choeur Contemporain d’Aix-en-Provence,
Musicatreize,
Jay Gottlieb, piano
Roland Conil, piano
Georges Van Gught, percussions
Jean-Paul Bernard, percussions
Christian Hamouy, percussions
Roland Heyrabedian, direction
OPUS 111
♫ Alphonse X Le Sage
Cantigas de Santa Maria : Rosa das rosas
Claire Lefilliâtre, soprano
Anna Reinhold, mezzo-soprano
Francisco Manalich, ténor
Lisandro Abadie, baryton-basse
La Tempête,
Simon-Pierre Bestion, direction
ALPHA
♫ Dietrich Buxtehude
Praeludium en sol mineur BuxWV 163
Louis-Noël Bestion de Camboulas, clavecin
AMBRONAY
♫ Giovanni Battista Draghi
The tempest : Dance of fantastick spirits
Ensemble La Tempête,
Simon-Pierre Bestion, direction
ALPHA
♫ Gabriel Fauré
Pelléas et Mélisande, suite op.80: prélude
John Eliot Gardiner (direction)
YOUTUBE
