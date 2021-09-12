{"xtn2":2,"xtpage":"Emissions::La_correspondance_de_15h21::Diffusions::diffusion_-_La_correspondance_de_15h21_du_dimanche_12_septembre_2021","x4":7,"x5":"[La_correspondance_de_15h21]","x6":"","x7":"[La_correspondance_de_15h21_du_dimanche_12_septembre_2021]","x10":"20210815","x11":"20210911","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte|audio]","x15":"","x16":"[00e2324631e3581d7105f770ecad405324686c2f]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::La_correspondance_de_15h21::La_correspondance_de_15h21_-_La_correspondance_de_15h21_du_dimanche_12_septembre_2021","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::La_correspondance_de_15h21::Page_Diffusion"}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Femissions%2Fla-correspondance-de-15h21%2Fla-correspondance-de-15h21-du-dimanche-12-septembre-2021-98134","stationId":"4","model":"expression"}