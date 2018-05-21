La chronique de Christophe Chassol
Magazine
La chronique de Christophe Chassol
Par Christophe Chassol
le jeudi à 8h53Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Jeudi 14 juin 2018
5 min

Le Norman Luboff Choir

Le Norman Luboff Choir
Christophe Chassol, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz
L'équipe de l'émission :
5 min
émission précédente
La soul orchestrale de Minnie Ripperton
jeudi 7 juin 2018 La soul orchestrale de Minnie Ripperton