Par Christophe Chassol
le samedi à 8h50Musique classique
Samedi 15 mai 2021
Harmonium, symphonie pour choeur et orchestre de John Adams

Christophe Chassol nous parle des changements d'accords et harmonie dans Wild Night, la 3ème partie de "Harmonium", oeuvre pour choeur et orchestre de John Adams composée en 1981.

Harmonium, symphonie pour choeur et orchestre de John Adams
John Adams at SubCulture on Monday night, November 17, 2014., © Getty / Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images
L'équipe de l'émission :
