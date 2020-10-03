{"xtn2":2,"xtpage":"Emissions::La_chronique_de_Christophe_Chassol::Diffusions::diffusion_-_Gundecha_Brothers","x4":7,"x5":"[La_chronique_de_Christophe_Chassol]","x6":"","x7":"[Gundecha_Brothers]","x10":"20200906","x11":"20200930","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte|audio|video]","x15":"","x16":"[549e850bef1b47fcf6ceecc51559c83f4536d951]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::La_chronique_de_Christophe_Chassol::La_chronique_de_Christophe_Chassol_-_Gundecha_Brothers","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::La_chronique_de_Christophe_Chassol::Page_Diffusion"}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Femissions%2Fla-chronique-de-christophe-chassol%2Fgundecha-brothers-87290","stationId":"4","model":"expression"}