Par Christophe Chassol
le samedi à 8h50Musique classique
Samedi 3 octobre 2020
3 min

Gundecha Brothers

Les frères Gundecha se sont imposés comme les héritiers d'un style vocal parmi les plus anciens de la musique classique de l'Inde du Nord, le dhrupad, un chant contemplatif.

Gundecha Brothers
Tablas., © Getty / Education Images/Universal Images Group
