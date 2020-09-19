La chronique de Christophe Chassol
La chronique de Christophe Chassol
Par Christophe Chassol
samedi à 8h50
Samedi 19 septembre 2020
Gloria de Francis Poulenc

Le Gloria en sol Majeur de Francis Poulenc est une pièce sacrée composée pour soprano, choeur et orchestre. L'oeuvre a été créée à Boston en 1961 sous la direction de Charles Munch.

Gloria de Francis Poulenc
Francis Poulenc, © Getty / Jean Mainbourg / Gamma-Rapho
