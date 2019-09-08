Programmation musicale
La Cantate
le dimanche à 8hMusique classique
Dimanche 8 septembre 2019
La Cantate BWV 35 « Geist und Seele sind verwirret »
Cantate BWV 35 « Geist und Seele sind verwirret » 8 septembre 1726 (Leipzig), 12e dimanche après la Trinité
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 35 « Geist und Seele sind verwirret »
1. Sinfonia
2. Air d’alto « Geist und Seele sind verwirret »
3. Récitatif d’alto « Ich wundre mich »
4. Air d’alto « Gott hat alles wohlgemacht »
5. Sinfonia
6. Recitatif d’alto « Ach, starker Gott, lass mich »
7. Air d’alto « Ich wünsche nur bei Gott zu leben »
Damien Guillon, contre-ténor
Maude Gratton, orgue
Orgue de l’Eglise réformée du Bouclier (Strasbourg)
Le Banquet Céleste
Direction Damien Guillon
Disque : ZigZag territoires ZZT 3D5 (2011)
Retrouvezles paroles et la traduction de cette cantate en français ici
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Corinne SchneiderProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration
30 min
dimanche 1 septembre 2019 La Cantate BWV 187 « Es wartet alles auf dich »