La Cantate BWV 35 « Geist und Seele sind verwirret »

Dimanche 8 septembre 2019
Cantate BWV 35 « Geist und Seele sind verwirret » 8 septembre 1726 (Leipzig), 12e dimanche après la Trinité

Cantate BWV 35

Jean-Sébastien Bach

1.      Sinfonia
2.      Air d’alto « Geist und Seele sind verwirret »
3.      Récitatif d’alto « Ich wundre mich »
4.      Air d’alto « Gott hat alles wohlgemacht »
5.      Sinfonia
6.      Recitatif d’alto « Ach, starker Gott, lass mich »
7.      Air d’alto « Ich wünsche nur bei Gott zu leben »

Damien Guillon, contre-ténor
Maude Gratton, orgue
Orgue de l’Eglise réformée du Bouclier (Strasbourg)
Le Banquet Céleste
Direction Damien Guillon
Disque : ZigZag territoires ZZT 3D5 (2011)

Retrouvezles paroles et la traduction de cette cantate en français  ici

CD Bach Gratton Guillon Banquet Céleste
CD Bach Gratton Guillon Banquet Céleste, © Zig Zag
L'équipe de l'émission :
