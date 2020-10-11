La Cantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille »

Cantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille / À toi la louange est due » - 1729 (ou plus tôt) - Inauguration du conseil de la ville de Leipzig.

Jean-Sébastien BACHCantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille » 1. Air d’alto « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille » 2. Choeur « Jauchzet ihr erfreuten Stimmen » 3. Récitatif de basse « Auf du geliebte Lindenstadt » 4. Air de soprano « Hell und Segen » 5. Récitatif de ténor « Nun Herr so weihe selbst das Regiment » 6. Choral « Nun hilf uns Herr den Dienem dein »

Deborah York, soprano

Ingeborg Danz, mezzo-soprano

Mark Padmore, ténor

Peter Kooy, basse

Collegium Vocale de Gand Direction : Philippe Herreweghe

Disque : Harmonia Mundi HMC 901690 (2000)

, © Harmonia Mundi

