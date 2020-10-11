La Cantate
Programmation musicale
La Cantate
Par Corinne Schneider
le dimanche à 8hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 11 octobre 2020
30 min

La Cantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille »

Cantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille / À toi la louange est due » - 1729 (ou plus tôt) - Inauguration du conseil de la ville de Leipzig.

La Cantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille »
BWV 120

Jean-Sébastien BACHCantate BWV 120 « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille »   1. Air d’alto « Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille »   2. Choeur « Jauchzet ihr erfreuten Stimmen »   3. Récitatif de basse « Auf du geliebte Lindenstadt »   4. Air de soprano « Hell und Segen »   5. Récitatif de ténor « Nun Herr so weihe selbst das Regiment »   6. Choral « Nun hilf uns Herr den Dienem dein » 

Deborah York, soprano
Ingeborg Danz, mezzo-soprano
Mark Padmore, ténor
Peter Kooy, basse
Collegium Vocale de Gand Direction : Philippe Herreweghe
Disque : Harmonia Mundi HMC 901690 (2000)

CD Bach cantate BWV 120 YORK HERREWEGHE
CD Bach cantate BWV 120 YORK HERREWEGHE, © Harmonia Mundi

Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien

L'équipe de l'émission :
30 min
émission précédente
La Cantate BWV 188 « Ich habe meine Zuversicht »
dimanche 4 octobre 2020 La Cantate BWV 188 « Ich habe meine Zuversicht »