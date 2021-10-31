La Cantate
La Cantate
Par Corinne Schneider
le dimanche à 8hMusique classique
Dimanche 31 octobre 2021
30 min

Cantate BWV 79 « Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild »

La Cantate BWV 79 « Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild / Dieu, le Seigneur, est soleil et bouclier » - Cantate pour l’anniversaire de la Réforme du 31 octobre 1725.

BWV 79

Jean-Sébastien BACH
1. Chœur « Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild »
2. Air d’alto « Gott ist unsre Sonn und Schild »
3. Choral « Nun danket alle Gott »
4. Récitatif de basse « Gottlob, wir wissen »
5. Duo soprano et basse « Gott, ach Gott, verlass die Deinen »
6. Choral « Erhalt uns in der Wahrheit »

Yukari Nonoshita, soprano
Robin Blaze, contre-ténor
Makoto Sakurada, ténor
Peter Kooy, basse
Bach Collegium Japan
Direction Masaaki Suzuki
Disque : BIS-SACD-610412 (2008)

CD Bach Cantates Vol 40 Bach Collegium Japan BIS
CD Bach Cantates Vol 40 Bach Collegium Japan BIS

Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien

