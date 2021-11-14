La Cantate
La Cantate
Par Corinne Schneider
le dimanche à 8hMusique classique
Dimanche 14 novembre 2021
30 min

Cantate BWV 76 « Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes »

La Cantate BWV 76 « Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes / Les cieux racontent la gloire de Dieu » - 6 juin 1723 (Leipzig) - 2e dimanche après la Trinité.

Cantate BWV 76 « Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes »
BWV 76

Jean-Sébastien BACH
Cantate BWV 76 « Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes » (Partie 1)
1. Chœur « Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes »
2. Récitatif de ténor « So lässt sich Gott nicht unbezueget ! »
3. Air de soprano « Hört ihr Völker Gottes Stimme »
4. Récitatif de basse « Wer aber hört »
5. Air de basse « Fahr hin, abgöttische Zunft ! »
6. Récitatif d’alto « Du hast uns, Herr, von allen Strassen »
7. Choral « Es woll uns Gott genädig sein »
8. Sinfonia
9. Récitatif de basse « Gott segne noch die treue Schar »
10. Air de ténor « Hasse nur, hasse mich recht »
11. Récitatif d’alto « Ich fühle schon im Geist »
12. Air d’alto « Liebt, ihr Christen, in der tat ! »

Maria Keohane, soprano
Carlos Mena, contreténor
Julian Prégardien, ténor
Mathias Vieweg, basse
Collegium Vocale de Gand
Ricercar Consort
Direction Philippe Pierlot
Disque : Mirare MIR 490D (2021)

CD Bach Soli Deo Gloria P Pierlot MIRARE
Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien

