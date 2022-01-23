La Cantate BWV 58 « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid / Ah, Dieu, quel crève-cœur » (II) - 5 janvier 1727 (Leipzig) / Dimanche après le Jour de l’an

Jean-Sébastien BACH

Cantate BWV 58 « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid » (II)

1. Choral et air (soprano et basse) « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid »

2. Récitatif de basse « Verfolgt dich gleich die arge Welt »

3. Air de soprano « Ich bin vergnügt in meinem Leiden »

4. Récitatif de soprano « Kann es die Welt nicht lassen »

5. Choral et air (soprano et basse) « Ich hab für mir ein schwere Reis »

Carolyn Sampson, soprano

Peter Kooy, basse

Bach Collegium du Japon

Direction Masaaki Suzuki

Disque : BIS SACD 1631 (2007)

