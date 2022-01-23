Programmation musicale
La Cantate
le dimanche à 8hMusique classique
Dimanche 23 janvier 2022
Cantate BWV 58 « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid » (II)
La Cantate BWV 58 « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid / Ah, Dieu, quel crève-cœur » (II) - 5 janvier 1727 (Leipzig) / Dimanche après le Jour de l’an
Jean-Sébastien BACH
1. Choral et air (soprano et basse) « Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid »
2. Récitatif de basse « Verfolgt dich gleich die arge Welt »
3. Air de soprano « Ich bin vergnügt in meinem Leiden »
4. Récitatif de soprano « Kann es die Welt nicht lassen »
5. Choral et air (soprano et basse) « Ich hab für mir ein schwere Reis »
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Peter Kooy, basse
Bach Collegium du Japon
Direction Masaaki Suzuki
Disque : BIS SACD 1631 (2007)
Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Corinne SchneiderProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration