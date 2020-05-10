Cantate BWV 147 « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »
« Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben » 2 juillet 1723 (Leipzig) Pour la fête de la Visitation
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 147 « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »
1. Choeur « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »
2. Récitatif de ténor « Gebenedeiter Mund »
3. Air d’alto « Schäme dich, o Seele nicht »
4. Récitatif de basse « Verstockung kann »
5. Air de soprano « Bereite dir, Jesus, noch »
6. Choral « Wohl mir, dass ich »
7. Air de ténor « Hilf, jesus, Hilf, dass ich »
8. Récitatif d’alto « Der höchstein alma »
9. Air de basse « Ich will von Jesu wunder »
10. Choral « Jesu bleibet meine Freude »
Yukari Nonoshita, soprano
Robin Blaze, contre-ténor
Gerd Türk, ténor
Peter Kooy, basse
Bach Collegium Japan
Masaaki Suzuki (dir.)
Disque : BIS CD-1031 (2000)
- Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien
