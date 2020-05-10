La Cantate
Dimanche 10 mai 2020
32 min

Cantate BWV 147 « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »

« Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben » 2 juillet 1723 (Leipzig) Pour la fête de la Visitation

BWV 147

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 147 « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »
1.     Choeur « Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben »
2.     Récitatif de ténor « Gebenedeiter Mund »
3.     Air d’alto « Schäme dich, o Seele nicht »
4.     Récitatif de basse « Verstockung kann »
5.     Air de soprano « Bereite dir, Jesus, noch »
6.     Choral « Wohl mir, dass ich »
7.     Air de ténor « Hilf, jesus, Hilf, dass ich »
8.     Récitatif  d’alto « Der höchstein alma »
9.     Air de basse « Ich will von Jesu wunder »
10.  Choral « Jesu bleibet meine Freude »

Yukari Nonoshita, soprano
Robin Blaze, contre-ténor
Gerd Türk, ténor
Peter Kooy, basse
Bach Collegium Japan
Masaaki Suzuki (dir.)
Disque : BIS CD-1031 (2000)

  • Retrouvez la traduction de la cantate en suivant ce lien
L'équipe de l'émission :
