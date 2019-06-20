Jeudi 20 juin 2019
Janine Jansen, violoniste, est l'invitée du jour
A la Philharmonie de Paris ce soir, sous la pyramide du Louvre le 21 juin et en ouverture du festival de La Grange au Lac à Evian-Les-Bains le 27, la violoniste Janine Jansen fait résonner le Concerto pour violon de Brahms !
Janine Jansen en concerts
20.06 Philharmonie
JEAN SIBELIUS : Symphonie n° 4
JOHANNES BRAHMS : Concerto pour violon
Orchestre de Paris + Daniel Harding, direction
21 juin Concert sous la pyramide du Louvre – 22h30 - Gratuit Orchestre de Paris + Daniel Harding, direction
HECTOR BERLIOZ, Chasse royale et orage (extrait des Troyens)
JOHANNES BRAHMS, Concerto pour violon
29 juin Évian-les-Bains, Grange au Lac (Concert d’ouverture) Tonhalle Orchester Zürich + Herbert Blomstedt direction
BRAHMS Concerto pour violon
BRAHMS Symphonie n°3
Dernier album : Quatuor pour la fin du temps - Olivier Messiaen (sorti le 2 novembre 2017)
- Violoncelle - Torleif Thedéen
- Clarinette – Martin Fröst
- Piano – Lucas Debargue
- Violion – Janine Jansen
Programmation musicale
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Max DozolmeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Antoine BaglinCollaboration
