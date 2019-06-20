L'invité du jour
Jeudi 20 juin 2019
15 min

Janine Jansen, violoniste, est l'invitée du jour

A la Philharmonie de Paris ce soir, sous la pyramide du Louvre le 21 juin et en ouverture du festival de La Grange au Lac à Evian-Les-Bains le 27, la violoniste Janine Jansen fait résonner le Concerto pour violon de Brahms !

Janine Jansen, violoniste, est l'invitée du jour
Janine Jansen interprète le Concerto pour violon de Brahms, © Sara Wilson / Decca

Janine Jansen en concerts 

20.06 Philharmonie
JEAN SIBELIUS : Symphonie n° 4
JOHANNES BRAHMS : Concerto pour violon
Orchestre de Paris + Daniel Harding, direction

21 juin Concert sous la pyramide du Louvre – 22h30 - Gratuit Orchestre de Paris + Daniel Harding, direction
HECTOR BERLIOZ, Chasse royale et orage (extrait des Troyens)
JOHANNES BRAHMS, Concerto pour violon 

29 juin Évian-les-Bains, Grange au Lac (Concert d’ouverture) Tonhalle Orchester Zürich + Herbert Blomstedt direction
BRAHMS Concerto pour violon
BRAHMS Symphonie n°3

Dernier album : Quatuor pour la fin du temps - Olivier Messiaen (sorti le 2 novembre 2017)

Quatuor pour la fin du temps - Olivier Messiaen
Quatuor pour la fin du temps - Olivier Messiaen, © Sony Classical
  • Violoncelle - Torleif Thedéen
  • Clarinette – Martin Fröst
  • Piano – Lucas Debargue
  • Violion – Janine Jansen

Programmation musicale

