Par Saskia de Ville
du lundi au vendredi à 8h15, le samedi à 8h10
Vendredi 30 juin 2017
40 min

Edgar Moreau, violoncelliste

Edgar Moreau, © Julien Mignot

- Le 4 juillet aux Rencontres musicales d’Evian (avec Mahler Chamber Orchestra et Gustavo Dudamel)
- Le 17 juillet au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier (avec l’Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse et Andris Poga)
- Le 24 Juillet au Festival de Verbier (avec Renaud Capucon, Maxim Rysanov, Leigh Mesh, Richard Goode et Lahav Shani)
- Le 27 juillet au Festival de Verbier (avec le Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra et Joshua Weilerstein)

Vittorio Monti
Csardas - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
ERATO

Franz Schubert
Sonate n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : II. Andantino
Radu Lupu, piano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YweoLzIFDTg

Luigi Boccherini
Concerto en ré majeur G 479 : III. Allegro
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Il Pomo d’Oro
Riccardo Minasi, direction
ERATO

Joseph Haydn
Concerto en Ut Maj HOB viib : III : Allegro molto
Mstislav Rostropovitch
Orchestre de chambre anglais
Benjamin Britten
DECCA

Mstislav Rostropovitch
Humoresque op.5
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
ERATO

Manuel De Falla
7 canciones populares españolas : El paño moruno - (arrangement pour guitare et violoncelle par Michel Llobet et Emilio Pujol)
Thibaut Garcia, guitare
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
PARLOPHONE

