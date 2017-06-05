Edgar Moreau, violoncelliste
L'invité :
Dernier disque :
Concerts :
- Le 4 juillet aux Rencontres musicales d’Evian (avec Mahler Chamber Orchestra et Gustavo Dudamel)
- Le 17 juillet au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier (avec l’Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse et Andris Poga)
- Le 24 Juillet au Festival de Verbier (avec Renaud Capucon, Maxim Rysanov, Leigh Mesh, Richard Goode et Lahav Shani)
- Le 27 juillet au Festival de Verbier (avec le Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra et Joshua Weilerstein)
Programmation musicale de l'invité
♫ Vittorio Monti
Csardas - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
ERATO
♫ Franz Schubert
Sonate n°20 en La Maj op posth D 959 : II. Andantino
Radu Lupu, piano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YweoLzIFDTg
♫ Luigi Boccherini
Concerto en ré majeur G 479 : III. Allegro
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Il Pomo d’Oro
Riccardo Minasi, direction
ERATO
♫ Joseph Haydn
Concerto en Ut Maj HOB viib : III : Allegro molto
Mstislav Rostropovitch
Orchestre de chambre anglais
Benjamin Britten
DECCA
♫ Mstislav Rostropovitch
Humoresque op.5
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
ERATO
♫ Manuel De Falla
7 canciones populares españolas : El paño moruno - (arrangement pour guitare et violoncelle par Michel Llobet et Emilio Pujol)
Thibaut Garcia, guitare
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
PARLOPHONE
