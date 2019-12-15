Documentaire : "Archéologie du synthétiseur, Serge Modular"

Nikolaï Tcherepnin« Deux légendes Mystiques Op.50 - Trois Tombeaux » paru chez Warner Classics 1923

interprété par Alexandre Tchérepnin

Sergueï Prokoviev« Romeo and Juliet Op 64 Act I Scene XIII Dance of the Knights » 1938 paru chez London Symphony Orchestra

Henk BadingsElectronic Music Ballet « Cain and Abel » 1958 paru chez Philips

Alexandre Tcherepnin« Sonate pour Piano en La Majeur Op.22 Allegro Commodo » 1918-1919 paru chez Warner Classics

Ivan Tcherepnin« Flores Musicales - Grand Fire Music » 1980 paru chez Composers Recordings Inc.

Olivier Messiaen« Cantéyodjayâ » interprété Yvonne Loriod 1948 paru chez Decca Records

Thomas Hamilton« Pieces For Kohn - Modhera » 1975 paru chez Somnath Records

Bob Ostertag« Play the Serge - Live At The Squat Theater, New York City 1979 » 1979 paru chez Kandala Records, Analogue Motions Studio

Morton Subotnick"Silver Apples of the Moon » Part II 1967 paru chez Nonesuch / Elektra Records

Ingram Marshall« Gradual Requiem » Part I 1984 paru chez New Albion

Jim O'Rourke« From Here to There » 2016 paru chez Bandcamp

John Chantler« Tomorrow is too late » 2019 paru chez Room40

Thomas Ankersmit« Homage to Dick Raaijmakers » 2018 paru chez Shelter Press

catalogue d’oeuvres de la famille Tcherepnin :

http://www.tcherepnin.com/nikolai/comps_nik.htm

Interview avec Serge Tcherepnin :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=To_gkk9GEpQ