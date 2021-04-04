Invité : Romain Perrot
Romain Perrot est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Musicien actif sur la scène des musiques bruitistes depuis 1996, il est l’un des pionniers du courant de musique expérimentale « Mur bruitiste » (Harsh Noise Wall). Romain Perrot dirige aussi le label Decimation Sociale.
LOST AARAAFrecorded at Nihon-Genyasai Festival, Sanri-Duka, Chiba, Aug 14, 1971. paru chez Super Fuji 2021
ADRIAN DEMOC"Ma fin est mon commencement" paru chez Another TImbre 2021
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD "Track X" Ninja Tune 2021
CRAZY DOBERMAN "Final Syllables in recorded history 2" Crazy Doberman self-release CDR 2020
ETANT DONNES
"4 Poste des eux" L'étoile au front paru chez Klang Galerie 2021
JEAN MARC FOUSSAT "Inventing Chimaeras" Cafe Oto 2020 paru chez Fou records 2021
THE GEROGERIGEGEGE
"Yellow Trash Bazooka side A" Tokyo anal Dynamite singles paru chez Vis a Vis audio arts 2020
MEURS (romain perrot) "Blooze 2" Blooze, hazards and off keys paru chez Decimation sociale 2021
A propos de Romain Perrot :
Informations sur Romain Perrot : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romain_Perrot
Label de Romain Perrot : https://decimationsociale.bandcamp.com
Youtube de Romain Perrot : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLhzqfxywD2KCyfuVfsv7dg/videos
- François BonnetProduction
- Alexandre BazinRéalisation