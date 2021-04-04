L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
Le dimanche à 23h30Musique contemporaine
Dimanche 4 avril 2021
1h

Invité : Romain Perrot

Romain Perrot est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Musicien actif sur la scène des musiques bruitistes depuis 1996, il est l’un des pionniers du courant de musique expérimentale « Mur bruitiste » (Harsh Noise Wall). Romain Perrot dirige aussi le label Decimation Sociale.

Romain Perrot, © Paola Ortiz

LOST AARAAFrecorded at Nihon-Genyasai Festival, Sanri-Duka, Chiba, Aug 14, 1971. paru chez Super Fuji 2021

ADRIAN DEMOC"Ma fin est mon commencement" paru chez Another TImbre 2021  

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD "Track X" Ninja Tune 2021  

CRAZY DOBERMAN "Final Syllables in recorded history 2" Crazy Doberman self-release CDR 2020  

ETANT DONNES
"4 Poste des eux" L'étoile au front paru chez Klang Galerie 2021  

JEAN MARC FOUSSAT "Inventing Chimaeras" Cafe Oto 2020 paru chez Fou records 2021  

THE GEROGERIGEGEGE
"Yellow Trash Bazooka side A" Tokyo anal Dynamite singles  paru chez Vis a Vis audio arts 2020  

MEURS (romain perrot) "Blooze 2" Blooze, hazards and off keys paru chez Decimation sociale 2021

A propos de Romain Perrot : 

Informations sur Romain Perrot : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romain_Perrot

Label de Romain Perrot : https://decimationsociale.bandcamp.com

Youtube de Romain Perrot : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLhzqfxywD2KCyfuVfsv7dg/videos

