Invité : Rhys Chatham
Rhys Chatham est un compositeur, guitariste et trompettiste américain, dont les domaines d'expérimentation se rapprochent de la musique minimaliste et de l'avant-garde. Il est connu en particulier pour ses "orchestres pour guitares", où il dirige plusieurs dizaines voire centaines de guitaristes.
Edgar Varèse"Density 21.5"
Morton Subotnick "_Silver Apples of the Moon" _Nonesuch Records
Terry Riley"A Rainbow in Curved Air" & "Poppy No Good and the Phantom Band" Columbia MasterWorks
Charlemagne Palestine _"Strumming Music" _Shandar
Eliane Radigue"Tryptych" Part. 3 Important Records
La Monte Young"The Well Tuned Piano" Gramavision records
Ramones"Beat on the Brat" Sire records
Rhys Chatham"Guitar Trio" 1977
Rhys Chatham"An angel moves too fast to see" Table Of the Elements
Rhys Chatham & Ghédalia Tezartès "Two men in a boat" Sub Rosa
