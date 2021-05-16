Invité : Rhys Chatham

Rhys Chatham est un compositeur, guitariste et trompettiste américain, dont les domaines d'expérimentation se rapprochent de la musique minimaliste et de l'avant-garde. Il est connu en particulier pour ses "orchestres pour guitares", où il dirige plusieurs dizaines voire centaines de guitaristes.

Edgar Varèse"Density 21.5"

Morton Subotnick "_Silver Apples of the Moon" _Nonesuch Records

Terry Riley"A Rainbow in Curved Air" & "Poppy No Good and the Phantom Band" Columbia MasterWorks

Charlemagne Palestine _"Strumming Music" _Shandar

Eliane Radigue"Tryptych" Part. 3 Important Records

La Monte Young"The Well Tuned Piano" Gramavision records

Ramones"Beat on the Brat" Sire records

Rhys Chatham"Guitar Trio" 1977

Rhys Chatham"An angel moves too fast to see" Table Of the Elements

Rhys Chatham & Ghédalia Tezartès "Two men in a boat" Sub Rosa

