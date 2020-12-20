Magazine
L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
Le dimanche à 23h30Musique contemporaine
Dimanche 20 décembre 2020
Invité : Nicola Ratti
Le compositeur italien Nicola Ratti est l'invité de l'Expérimentale.
Lol Coxhill & Morgan Fisher – Vase / SLOW MUSIC– Pipe, 1980
Eiko Ishibashi - We are built / ORBIT – Superpang 2020
crys cole & Oren Ambarchi – burrata / HOTEL RECORD – Black Truffle 2017
Mark Templeton - Half Wave / OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY- Senufo Editions 2020
Actress – Jardin / R.I.P. – Honest Jon’s Record 2012
Sandro Mussida – EEE / EEEOOOSSS – Soave 2019
Mårble – Jah / LOWAH – Muscut 2020
Okkyung Lee - another old story / YEO-NEUN – Shelter Press 2020
Nicola Ratti – Albereda / CONTINENTAL – Students of Decay 2019
site de Nicola Ratti :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François BonnetProduction
- Alexandre BazinRéalisation