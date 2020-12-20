L'Expérimentale
Dimanche 20 décembre 2020
1h

Invité : Nicola Ratti

Le compositeur italien Nicola Ratti est l'invité de l'Expérimentale.

Nicola Ratti

Lol Coxhill & Morgan Fisher – Vase / SLOW MUSIC– Pipe, 1980

Eiko Ishibashi - We are built / ORBIT – Superpang 2020

crys cole & Oren Ambarchi – burrata / HOTEL RECORD – Black Truffle 2017

Mark Templeton - Half Wave /  OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY- Senufo Editions 2020

Actress – Jardin / R.I.P. – Honest Jon’s Record 2012

Sandro Mussida – EEE / EEEOOOSSS – Soave 2019

Mårble – Jah / LOWAH – Muscut 2020

Okkyung Lee - another old story / YEO-NEUN – Shelter Press 2020

Nicola Ratti – Albereda / CONTINENTAL – Students of Decay 2019

site de Nicola Ratti :

https://www.nicolaratti.com

