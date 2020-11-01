Invité : "Keith Fullerton Whitman"

Keith Fullerton Whitman est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Compositeur américain, sa musique électronique d'avant-garde est éditée chez Kranky et Planet Mu (entre autres). Il dirige le label Mimaroglu Music.

Doris Hays / John Matthews - French Cathedrals, Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be?, Scared Trip, & Bleepy M - Electronic Music - (Southern Library of Recorded Music, 1971)

William S. Fischer - Circle Suite Part Two - Omen - (Arcana, 1972)

Leonard Rosenman - Chamber Music No. 2 - Chamber Music No. 2/Des Imagistes - (Delos, 1976)

Jäy Condom / Gärs Panter - Old East Texas Plankton & Pandomoniax ‎– Durchfall Frum Der Colahaus - (Pandomoniax, 1978)

Jed The Fish, “USC Tapes '74-'78”

Phil Bedel ‎- Voice of Concrete - Bells On Ice - (Happy Squid Records ‎– 1980)

Brent Wilcox - 8 Parts Leisure - Leisure With Dignity- (Happy Squid Records ‎– 1981)

Beverly De Fries-D'Albert Featuring François D'Albert ‎- “...And The Sea Turned Red...Forgive Them...” - Mental Sailing: Electronic Music Album Number 1 - Coronet Recording Company, 1981"

Glenn Williams‎ – Three Songs From 'Break Dance Suite' - Who Says Birds Don't Do Things Just For Fun? - (Mark Records, 1987)

Jon Gibson - Cycles - Two Solo Pieces - (Chatham Square Productions ‎1977 / Superior Viaduct, 2017)

site internet de Keith FULLERTON Whitman :

https://keithfullertonwhitman.com