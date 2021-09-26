L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
le dimanche à 23h30
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
1h

Invité : Jean-Philippe Gross

Jean-Philippe Gross est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Le compositeur Jean-Philippe Gross nous propose une playlist allant de l'expérimentale de Alvin Lucier au hip hop de Moor Mother

Invité : Jean-Philippe Gross
Jean-Philippe Gross, © G.Greff

Voice Crack "Choice" Infra Red, Uhlang Produktion, 1999

Stine Janvin "Tripple A" Fake Synthetic Music, Pan, 2018

Marc Baron "1999-2005" Hidden tapes, Potlatch, 2014

Moor Mother "Zima" Black Encyclopedia of the Air, Anti-, 2021

Alvin Lucier "Bird and person dyning" Cramps Records, 1975

Jean-Philippe Gross "Step" Reflex, Eich, 2019

Stéphane Garin & Jean-Philippe Gross "Floor tom and electronics" Dénombrement, Eich, 2019

Stéphane Garin & Jean-Philippe Gross "In between takes with mokubio" Dénombrement, Eich, 2019

Site internet de Jean-Philppe Gross :

https://jeanphilippegross.com/

Label de Jean-Philippe Gross :

https://eich57.bandcamp.com/

