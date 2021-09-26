Magazine
L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
le dimanche à 23h30Musique contemporaine
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
Invité : Jean-Philippe Gross
Jean-Philippe Gross est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Le compositeur Jean-Philippe Gross nous propose une playlist allant de l'expérimentale de Alvin Lucier au hip hop de Moor Mother
Voice Crack "Choice" Infra Red, Uhlang Produktion, 1999
Stine Janvin "Tripple A" Fake Synthetic Music, Pan, 2018
Marc Baron "1999-2005" Hidden tapes, Potlatch, 2014
Moor Mother "Zima" Black Encyclopedia of the Air, Anti-, 2021
Alvin Lucier "Bird and person dyning" Cramps Records, 1975
Jean-Philippe Gross "Step" Reflex, Eich, 2019
Stéphane Garin & Jean-Philippe Gross "Floor tom and electronics" Dénombrement, Eich, 2019
Stéphane Garin & Jean-Philippe Gross "In between takes with mokubio" Dénombrement, Eich, 2019
Site internet de Jean-Philppe Gross :
https://jeanphilippegross.com/
Label de Jean-Philippe Gross :
