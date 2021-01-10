L'Expérimentale
L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
Le dimanche à 23h30Musique contemporaine
Dimanche 10 janvier 2021
Invité : Jean-François Pichard

Jean-François Pichard est l'invité de L'Expérimentale. Jean-François Pichard est le programmateur des mythiques Instants Chavirés, lieu de diffusion et de partage de la creation contemporaine et notamment musicale

Jean-François Pichard

WOLF EYES
Titre : Half Animal Half Insane (extrait)
Album : Dread
Label : Bulb Records / American Tapes / Hanson records  

OVO (Italie)
Titre : Bufera Di Nere
Album : Vae Victis
Label : Bar La Muerte  

OLIMPIA SPLENDID (trio finlandais)
Titre : Häpeän huilut
Album : S/T
Label : Fonal Records  

BISON SKULL MOUNTAIN (Philémon Girouard et Romain Perrot)
Titre : extrait
Album : S/T
Label : Décimation Sociale / Chapelle Automatique

GISELE RICARD & BERNARD BONNIER
Titre : Une Autre Creation du Monde (extrait)
Album : Electroacoustique (1980 / 1987)
Label : Tenzier

NH METH
Titre : Dream of Pomo Chester
Album : Unknown Gen
Label : Independant Woman Records
Année : 2020
 

BRUTTER (christian et Frererik Wallumrod)
Titre : Mi tek No
Album : Reveal & Rise
Label : Hubro
Année : 2017

PATERAS - BAXTER – BROWN (sean Baxter batterie, david Brown guitar, Anthony pateras, piano préparé)
Titre : Bern 4
Album : Bern - Melbourne - Milan
Label : Immediata
Année : 2019

Les Instants Chavirés :

https://www.instantschavires.com

Invité : Daniel Teruggi
dimanche 3 janvier 2021 Invité : Daniel Teruggi