Invité : Jean-François Pichard
Jean-François Pichard est l'invité de L'Expérimentale. Jean-François Pichard est le programmateur des mythiques Instants Chavirés, lieu de diffusion et de partage de la creation contemporaine et notamment musicale
WOLF EYES
Titre : Half Animal Half Insane (extrait)
Album : Dread
Label : Bulb Records / American Tapes / Hanson records
OVO (Italie)
Titre : Bufera Di Nere
Album : Vae Victis
Label : Bar La Muerte
OLIMPIA SPLENDID (trio finlandais)
Titre : Häpeän huilut
Album : S/T
Label : Fonal Records
BISON SKULL MOUNTAIN (Philémon Girouard et Romain Perrot)
Titre : extrait
Album : S/T
Label : Décimation Sociale / Chapelle Automatique
GISELE RICARD & BERNARD BONNIER
Titre : Une Autre Creation du Monde (extrait)
Album : Electroacoustique (1980 / 1987)
Label : Tenzier
NH METH
Titre : Dream of Pomo Chester
Album : Unknown Gen
Label : Independant Woman Records
Année : 2020
BRUTTER (christian et Frererik Wallumrod)
Titre : Mi tek No
Album : Reveal & Rise
Label : Hubro
Année : 2017
PATERAS - BAXTER – BROWN (sean Baxter batterie, david Brown guitar, Anthony pateras, piano préparé)
Titre : Bern 4
Album : Bern - Melbourne - Milan
Label : Immediata
Année : 2019
Les Instants Chavirés :
