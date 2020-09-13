Invité : "Fielding Hope"

Fielding Hope, Directeur artistique et programmateur du Cafe OTO, basé dans le quartier de Dalston à Londres, lieu mythique dédié à la musique expérimentale. Fielding Hope nous présente des musiques qui lui sont chères, avec un focus particulier sur le label Takuroku que le Cafe Oto vient de créer.

Otto Willberg & David Birchall "Spending lunch time under the link road at Thamesmead a couple of times" Murky Sovereignty paru chez Takuroku

Silvia Tarozzi"La forza del canto" Mi specchio e rifletto paru chez Unseen Worlds

Wojciech Rusin"Pile of Logs" Meat For The Guard Dogs paru chez Takuroku

KeiyaA"Hvnli" Forever, Ya Girl

Nazar"Immortal" - Guerilla paru chez Hyperdub Records

Nour Mobarak"Allophones" paru chez Takuroku

Ustad SaamiTrue Notes ("Happy Morning") - Pakistan Is for the Peaceful paru chez Glitterbeat

Ecka Mordecai "Mouth-a-boundary - Critique + Prosper" (Takuroku)

Cassandra Miller (performed by Juliet Fraser & Quatuor Bozzini) "Thanksong"