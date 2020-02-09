Invité : "David Grubbs"

David Grubbs est l'invité de l'Expérimentale. Compositeur, guitariste, il a joué entre autre avec Gastr Del Sol, Squirrel Bait, Bastro. Musicien faisant la passerelle entre les musiques expérimentales et le rock indépendant. Artiste du prestigieux label Drag City.

Ahmed“E-Lail [The Night] East” paru chez Super Majnoon, Otoroku, 2019

Tony Conrad & Jennifer Walshe“In the Merry Month of May” paru chez In the Merry Month of May, Blue Chopsticks à paraitre en 2020

Julia Reidy“All Is Ablaze” paru chez All Is Ablaze, Feeding Tube, 2016

Rian Treanor“ATAXIA A1” paru chez ATAXIA, Planet Mu, 2019

Maria Chavez“Plays Stefan Goldmann’s Ghost Hemiola” paru chez Plays Stefan Goldmann's Ghost Hemiola, Macro Recordings, 2019

Dave Koenig“Stochastic Chorus 1” 2018)

David Grubbs & Taku Unami “Comet Meta” paru chez Comet Meta, Blue Chopsticks à paraitre en 2020