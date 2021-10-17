Documentaire : "The Kitchen, une Avant-garde musicale"

L'Expérimentale
L'Expérimentale
Par François Bonnet
le dimanche à 23h30Musique contemporaine
Dimanche 17 octobre 2021
Documentaire sur "The Kitchen", salle de spectacle de New York et organisation à but non lucratif, dédiée aux artistes contemporains, avec Rhys Chatham

The Kitchen NYC (1970-1973), © Archives personnelles de Rhys Chatham

Documentaire : The Kitchen, salle de spectacle de New York et organisation à but non lucratif, dédiée aux artistes contemporains, un documentaire d'Alexandre Bazin, avec Rhys Chatham 

Morton Subotnick « Silver Apples Of The Moon » 1968

Pauline Oliveros « 1 OF 4 » 1967

Meredith Monk « What does it mean » 1971

Eliane Radigue « Chry-Ptus » 1971

La Monte Young « The Well Tuned Piano » 1964

Philip Glass « Music With Changing Parts » 1971

Steve Reich « Four Organs » 1970

Laurie Spiegel « Sediment » 1972

John Cage « Reunion » avec Marcel Duchamp 1968

Terry Riley « A Rainbow in a Curved Air » 1968

Karlheinz Stockhausen « Klavierstück XI » piano Pierre-Laurent Aimard 1956

Luciano Berio « Sequenza I » for flute solo 1958

Musica Elettronica Viva « Spacecraft » 1967

Rhys Chatham « Guitar Trio » 1977

Wikipedia de "The Kitchen" : 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Kitchen_(performance_venue)

Site internet de "The Kitchen" :

https://thekitchen.org

Wikipedia de Rhys Chatham : 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhys_Chatham

Site internet de Rhys Chatham : 

https://www.rhyschatham.net

de gauche à droite : Dimitri Devyatkin (co-réalisateur vidéo), Woody Vasulka, Rhys Chatham (directeur musical), Steina Vasulka
de gauche à droite : Dimitri Devyatkin (co-réalisateur vidéo), Woody Vasulka, Rhys Chatham (directeur musical), Steina Vasulka, © archives personnelles de Rhys Chatham
