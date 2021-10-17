Documentaire : "The Kitchen, une Avant-garde musicale"
Documentaire sur "The Kitchen", salle de spectacle de New York et organisation à but non lucratif, dédiée aux artistes contemporains, avec Rhys Chatham
Documentaire : The Kitchen, salle de spectacle de New York et organisation à but non lucratif, dédiée aux artistes contemporains, un documentaire d'Alexandre Bazin, avec Rhys Chatham
Morton Subotnick « Silver Apples Of The Moon » 1968
Pauline Oliveros « 1 OF 4 » 1967
Meredith Monk « What does it mean » 1971
Eliane Radigue « Chry-Ptus » 1971
La Monte Young « The Well Tuned Piano » 1964
Philip Glass « Music With Changing Parts » 1971
Steve Reich « Four Organs » 1970
Laurie Spiegel « Sediment » 1972
John Cage « Reunion » avec Marcel Duchamp 1968
Terry Riley « A Rainbow in a Curved Air » 1968
Karlheinz Stockhausen « Klavierstück XI » piano Pierre-Laurent Aimard 1956
Luciano Berio « Sequenza I » for flute solo 1958
Musica Elettronica Viva « Spacecraft » 1967
Rhys Chatham « Guitar Trio » 1977
Wikipedia de "The Kitchen" :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Kitchen_(performance_venue)
Site internet de "The Kitchen" :
Wikipedia de Rhys Chatham :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhys_Chatham
Site internet de Rhys Chatham :
- François BonnetProduction
- Alexandre BazinRéalisation